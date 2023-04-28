NEWBURYPORT — Seventh-graders at Rupert A. Nock Middle School moved their history and science classes to Highland Cemetery for a real-world education Thursday that left plenty of students feeling good about helping their community.
The students were on spring break last week during National Volunteer Week. But the Crimson Team members didn’t want to miss out and spent this week cleaning and restoring headstones at the historic Highland and Old Hill cemeteries.
Old Hill Cemetery includes the resting places of Lord Timothy Dexter, Nathaniel Tracy and John Lowell, among other notable people, while Highland Cemetery is where many of the city’s once-thriving Black community are buried, according to the Museum of Old Newbury.
History teacher John Webber said the seventh-grade community service and volunteerism project is part of the school’s place-based education program, which shows students how their science and social studies knowledge can be applied in the real world.
“We’ve had a group of about 20 kids that have come out each day and it’s been fantastic,” he said. “These kids are really engaged and are learning about community service, giving back and the importance of their own communities. They also feel good about doing something like this. They enjoy the work and the process of uncovering and restoring some of these things that have been lost, in some cases, to history.”
Connor Kreuz, who put a headstone back together along with classmate Reid Kopp, said working at Highland Cemetery was certainly better than sitting in a classroom.
“We’re actually out here, being active,” he said. “We also learned to be nicer to the headstones, I guess.”
Reid agreed, saying he enjoyed the educational experience.
“We’re helping the community and having more fun than on a regular school day,” he said. “It’s a win-win.”
Students also picked up fallen tree limbs in the cemeteries, which Webber said taught them science at the same time.
“They were making discoveries of stones that have been covered over through natural erosion and were getting very excited,” he said.
Webber praised the work of John Reynolds and Jessica Philbrick from the school’s science department. He said they started the program roughly 10 years ago.
“I can’t say enough about what they have done. Whether it’s collecting scientific data from salt marshes or studying erosion on our local beaches, real-world data and getting these kids out in the community is something that can’t be outdone,” he said.
Philbrick was also at Highland Cemetery and said she talked to the students about the lichen they found on headstones.
“It’s a demonstration of symbiosis. The lichen has a symbiotic relationship with the headstone,” she said. “We also found some insects that we were checking out. There’s a lot of things that happen out here that are science related.”
Ron Keefe, general foreman for the city’s Department of Public Services, said his department appreciates the students’ work at the cemeteries.
“They’ve helped us out tremendously,” he said. “We’ve gone from 33 to 44 people working out there, down to 14 or 15. So any help the community and the children can give helps is a lot, especially when it comes to the cemeteries. They pulled out two massive bags of sticks and branches this week.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
