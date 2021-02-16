NEWBURYPORT — In celebration of Black History Month, faculty and staff at Newburyport Public Schools have been finding ways to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion every day.
At Nock Middle School, students and staff share stories, poems and quotes during the daily announcements, which are conducted virtually, according to Assistant Principal Nicholas Markos.
Some of the pioneers behind these pieces include poet Langston Hughes, writer Zora Neale Hurston, the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball, Jackie Robinson, and activists such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ella Baker.
In the middle school English language arts classes, teachers are focused on offering readings from a diverse group of authors, as part of the districtwide goal to expand cultural competency within the curriculum.
Sixth-graders recently finished reading "Brown Girl Dreaming," a novel by Jacqueline Woodson, which explores the author's childhood as an African-American growing up in the 1960s in South Carolina and New York.
Eighth grade teacher Eric Schildge is working on a project with his students around the play, "A Raisin in the Sun," by Lorraine Hansberry. This is part of a partnership between the class and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company.
At Molin Upper Elementary School, fifth grade teachers Martha Trail, Lacey Blake and Elaine Cutrone have focused on the life and legacy of a different African-American each day.
Some of the important people highlighted include Ruby Bridges, who was the first African-American child to desegregate an all-white school; Guion Bluford, who was the first African-American to go to space; poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou; former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
After learning about someone new each day, the students will be quizzed on what they learned during a digital game of Kahoot! at the end of the month.
Another fifth grade teacher, Allyson Kusser, said daily discussions also mean addressing how students recognize and respond to racism in their own lives.
The students recently watched a video featuring Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter, where she discussed the accountability of being a bystander to such situations.
As a class, they talked about "ways to safely be proactive when we find ourselves witnessing racism," Kusser said.
At Newburyport High School, students and staff, with the support of the Newburyport Education Foundation and the Newburyport Literary Festival, have been reading and discussing "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" by Bryan Stevenson, over the past few months.
The book is a true story about the author, who was a young Black lawyer when he founded the Equal Justice Initiative and fought to prove the innocence of Walter McMillian – a Black man put on Alabama's death row for the murder of a white woman – as well as others.
As a whole, the district has been working with inclusion consultant Michael Eatman to create a foundation for cultural competency in Newburyport.
