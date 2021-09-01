NEWBURYPORT — Students and their families had the opportunity to stop by Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School this week to meet their teachers, check out their classrooms, see friends, and practice their new locker combinations ahead of the first day of school today.
Fifth-graders visited the school for a meet-and-greet on Monday, while fourth-graders stopped by Tuesday.
At Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, students in preschool through third grade also had the chance to calm any first-day jitters and get a feel for what the 2021-22 school year will be like.
Meanwhile, faculty and support staff participated in their own professional development workshops Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the new school year, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said.
"These two days are really valuable for the teachers," he said, explaining how the district reviews safety protocols while mixing in some back-to-school activities.
Teachers received their classroom rosters earlier this week, which "really helps them understand the students that are coming in and gives them an extra day of preparation for their students to enter the classroom," Gallagher said.
"Everyone's really excited to have the students back," he said. "There's nothing like the energy and excitement of opening for the first school day. We're really looking forward to seeing all the students."
The district's medical advisory team has been reviewing COVID-19 case numbers and protocols all summer and will continue to do so into the school year. Much like last year, the district will look to the state for guidance and recommendations before implementing any changes.
The protocols are not as strict this year, but custodians will remain vigilant with sanitation efforts and each school will have hand sanitizer available throughout the building. Masks will be required by all students, staff and teachers indoors and on buses.
Gallagher spoke highly of the district's facilities and grounds workers who moved furniture in and out of buildings last year and helped rearrange classrooms as state guidance around social distancing continually changed.
There are about 2,160 students enrolled in the district this year. Out of the 432 faculty and staff, 33 are new hires.
Though students are fully in the classroom this year, there are some "silver linings that came out of last year," including upgrades to technology, Gallagher said. If students are sick or out of school, they will at least be able to receive many of their assignments through Google Classroom.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its free breakfast and lunch program to all students through the end of the 2021-22 school year as the pandemic continues to affect families.
