NEWBURYPORT — Wearing their masks and ready to learn, students returned to the city’s schools remotely Wednesday with at least some back in the buildings Thursday and Friday.
Under the current hybrid learning plan, students in Grades 1-8 are learning remotely three days a week and in person the other two days.
At Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, Principal Tara Rossi said she was “impressed” with how well students responded to the new protocol. For example, the young students know they can’t give hugs, so they have adapted to giving each other air hugs at an appropriate distance, she said.
“The kids brought back all the positive energy for us,” Rossi said. “Everybody’s happier just these past two days of having the kids back in the building.”
Assistant Principal Jamie Sokolowski said she’s even noticed young students pausing before entering the bathroom to make sure no one else is in there.
“They’re doing it totally on their own,” Sokolowski said of students quickly adapting to social distancing protocol. “They were coached, but now it’s the second day and they’re doing it on their own.”
“I think kids are far more resilient than we give them credit for,” Rossi said. “We need to give them credit for their flexibility and their adaptability.”
Fourth-grade teacher Patricia Levitt said her students are “ready to get to work” after the sudden transition to remote learning last spring. Levitt said she tried to give them pictures to draw on Friday and they asked for math instead, “Can you imagine?”
Especially for the fourth-graders, this is their first time being in “the big kid school.” It’s a step up from the elementary school and it’s all new for them, but they are “excited” to be back in the buildings and the teachers are, too, Levitt said.
As for the other half of students learning remotely Thursday, it was a rocky start between a regional Google Classroom outage as well as a few of the school’s own technology glitches, Levitt said.
Even when things weren’t going smoothly, Levitt said students, staff and even parents were “very patient and very helpful in adjusting to some of the issues we were having.”
“There’s a lot of creative thinking going on so students can still do the work,” Levitt said, adding that it was “much better” Friday.
“I don’t think that people understand the complexity that teachers across the country are dealing with in delivering instruction remotely and in person because the complexity is mind-boggling,” Levitt said, adding that she was so exhausted after the first day that she fell asleep at 8:30 p.m.
“The learning curve is huge,” she said.
At Rupert A. Nock Middle School, seventh-grader Charlotte Kealey and eighth-grader Theo Roberts have been creating videos with school administrators to get students excited about returning to the building.
“We just want to make it as fun as possible,” Charlotte said of preparing students for the new protocol.
Although Charlotte said it’s “a little scary” to transition to a semi-normal school routine, “It’s really good to be back.”
“It’s definitely weird,” Theo said of being in the building again, “but I think it’s better than going fully remote because it’s important to get that in-person interaction.”
At Newburyport High School, students were only in school for a one-day orientation last week. Classes will be held remotely for the next two weeks to allow teachers more time before they transition to a hybrid model.
On Wednesday night, Superintendent Sean Gallagher issued a statement to families after a second high school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was asymptomatic but opted to be tested to see a family member. That staff member, in addition to another school employee who had been in close contact with that person, will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days. Two staff members were already in quarantine after a separate case earlier this month.
When asked how the district will manage if too many staff members are quarantined at the same time, Gallagher said there is an “all-hands-on-deck” mentality” with all faculty and support staff helping out wherever needed.
“I think everyone is moving out of their roles and changing roles depending on the circumstances in order to help students,” he said, adding that it is “really motivating for me as a superintendent to see that.”
