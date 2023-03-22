NEWBURYPORT — Although he’s still concerned about out-of-district special education placement costs, the city’s school superintendent hopes to add positions and programs in his upcoming budget.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher is drafting his fifth operating budget and in January, he unveiled a proposed $40.1 million level-services operating budget for 2023-24.
Gallagher’s initial proposal was 5.5% more than the current $35.2 million operating budget and included contractual increases of $370,000, as well as cost-of-living increases of $650,000, but did not add or eliminate any services.
A 14% increase in the state’s out-of-district special education placement expenses accounted for roughly $500,000 in increased spending in Gallagher’s initial budget numbers.
Gallagher said he and other superintendents hope Gov. Maura Healey will be able to provide public schools with additional special education aid in her proposed $55.5 billion state budget.
“We haven’t received any relief from the state yet. But we’re hopeful there will some in the governor’s final budget,” he said.
Gallagher has been working with his department heads and the School Committee for two months to hone his budget proposal, which he said now stands at $42.7 million – up 6.5% over the current allocation.
The School Committee has heard from the principals of the city’s four schools and Gallagher has also compiled a $43.7 million aspirational budget, which is up 8.9% over the current numbers.
Under the aspirational budget, Newburyport High School would receive a specialized programs administrator for $100,000 a year; a technology integrator for $67,000; a part-time music teacher for $17,000; a global citizenship program for $4,000; an after-school alternative program for $38,000; and $5,000 for an accreditation program.
Rupert A. Nock Middle School would receive $45,000 for the development of a place-based education program; $11,000 for world language/science curriculum resources; and $32,500 for a part-time, board-certified behavior analyst.
Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School would receive $32,500 for a part-time behavioral analyst through the aspirational budget; $67,000 for a fourth-grade teacher; and another $67,000 for a fourth- and fifth-grade language-based teacher.
Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School would receive $67,000 in aspirational funding to hire a full-time, board-certified behavior analyst; as well as $67,000 for a health and wellness teacher; $67,000 for a math interventionist; $69,000 for a special education teacher; and $129,000 to hire four special education instructional aides.
The district would receive an assistant groundskeeper ($46,000), an English language learner curriculum program ($21,000), math curriculum resources ($35,000) and a special education professional development program ($40,000) through the aspirational budget.
Gallagher said the district would be able to pay for the $40,000 district special education professional development program with grant funding while also paying for the $100,000 specialized programs administrator at the high school through an administrative reorganization.
The $45,000 place-based education program at the middle school could be funded with School Choice revenue funding, according to the superintendent. Gallagher said he is monitoring student enrollment numbers to see if the $67,000 fourth-grade teacher would be necessary at Molin School.
Gallagher would be able to fill the $67,000 behavior analyst position through prioritization and reorganization at Bresnahan School as well as the $67,000 health and wellness teacher and the four special education instructional aides ($129,000).
“We utilized some grant funding and some reallocations and reorganizations of different personnel items for some of the asks and were able to reduce the aspirational budget by $515,000,” Gallagher said.
Mayor Sean Reardon, who chairs the School Committee, said in a text message that the district’s budget will be finalized after a public hearing at the Senior/Community Center on April 3 and a business meeting at the high school April 25.
“We have a lot of exciting initiatives going on at our schools and a number of capital needs,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the superintendent’s proposal for providing excellent services in an efficient manner.”
Gallagher said he will continue to revise his budget over the next few weeks to get to a final number that would be about a 3% to 5% increase over last year’s figure.
“Once we get closer to April, then we will develop a priorities list. There might be some things that can wait for a year and then we put it on the following budget,” the superintendent said. “For example, the assistant groundskeeper was an ask last year that we tabled until this year.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.