NEWBURYPORT — As a year characterized by COVID-19 uncertainties comes to a close, Superintendent Sean Gallagher took a moment Monday to highlight the district's successes and thank the many people who took on responsibilities far beyond their job descriptions.
Speaking to the School Committee during its last meeting of the school year, Gallagher said, "We had a great ending to the school year, considering where we were last summer at this time."
Newburyport High School hosted a traditional, in-person graduation for its seniors and Rupert A. Nock Middle School held an outdoor graduation ceremony for its eighth-graders. Many of the annual end-of-the-year activities at each of the district's schools were able to happen in some form.
As with most planning this year, the details of these ceremonies changed multiple times as new health and safety guidelines were released by the state, but school officials adapted with each shift.
The district presented its 38th and 39th Edward G. Molin Awards for Teaching Excellence, covering two years of celebrations since last year's awards ceremony could not take place.
Gallagher noted that this provided the district with an opportunity to thank its faculty, especially for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
"My message to faculty was that we've been through a lot," he said. "I always believed adversity was going to either bring people together or tear people apart."
In Newburyport, it was the former, according to the superintendent. Teachers, support staff and administrators all worked together "and it really had nothing to do with titles or responsibilities," he said.
"There was a lot of challenges," Gallagher said. "There was a lot of opposition, but I really believe that the school system — we stayed together."
Also during the meeting, high school mathematics teacher Kevin Sheridan gave a presentation on his department's use of iPads in the classroom.
In fall 2019, the school formed its 1:1 Committee, which sought to explore devices that could be used to connect students to teachers in the classroom. Committee members visited schools in Beverly and Danvers to see how other teachers have used Apple and Google devices in their classrooms.
Between November 2019 and February 2020, the high school piloted the use of Apple technology in classrooms. Teachers in the pilot program were provided with an iPad Pro, keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Through Apple, they participated in a professional development day to learn how to use these products and plan for implementation in their classrooms. Apple continued to offer support by email and phone after this day to guide teachers through the process.
About a dozen iPads and MacBook Air laptops for student use were rotated through math classrooms for two-week intervals, culminating just before February vacation in 2020.
All student devices were connected to the teacher's device, which allows teachers to "keep students on track" during classes, Sheridan explained.
If a student opens another app during class, the teacher can see the screen and remind the individual to focus on the lesson plan.
Teachers have full control of these devices, which allow them to work efficiently one-on-one with students throughout a class period. They can easily make sure that all students have the same screen and are looking at the right website or app.
Students can also use a stylus to write on the screen and turn work in easily with these devices.
For teachers and students, one of the biggest benefits has been recording lesson plans. If students miss a class or just want to review a lesson plan ahead of an exam, they can visit a library of recordings that teachers have made.
Also, when students have questions, teachers might ask to wait until class so they can explain it. With these devices, Sheridan said teachers are able to make quick two-minute videos and get answers to students more efficiently.
The math department was able to acquire iPad Pros, Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils with funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. All teachers received Apple Teacher Certifications.
The high school will continue to explore the use of technology and eventually, bring devices to other departments as funding allows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.