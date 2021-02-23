NEWBURYPORT — The superintendent presented an overview of the school budget Tuesday with a preliminary proposal of $38,820,382 for fiscal 2022 — an 8.7% increase.
Looking to the new year, Superintendent Sean Gallagher told the School Committee the district is focused on four factors: the social-emotional health of students, curriculum instruction and assessment, strategic plan initiatives, and the enhancement of technology and communication.
The goal of the presentation was to show the district's starting point with the budget, he explained. In the next month or two, district leaders will continue to deliberate priorities before establishing an official budget with the city. The school budget approved for this year is $35,705,921.
Particularly with the impact of COVID-19 on education, the district looks to support students and staff as it attempts to increase in-person learning, Gallagher said. This means providing services to support social-emotional needs, as well as intervening to help students who may have fallen behind.
While the pandemic's impact was a driving force for this school budget, the superintendent also sought to incorporate aspects of the five-year strategic plan into the budget, such as the continued work to expand world languages, as well as an effort to further college and career opportunities for students.
In preparing budget numbers, Gallagher said the district studies enrollment trends, appropriation figures over the years, revenue from school choice and special education costs.
This year, the district also factored in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II grant that it received from the state. Totaling $988,743, the two-year grant will continue to fund stipends and staffing, instructional technology and software, supplies and materials, and other needs related to the pandemic.
District officials will continue budget deliberations through the next month. A public presentation of the budget will take place in April, followed by finalized budget presentations before the School Committee and the City Council in May.
More on the school budget can be found at www.newburyport.k12.ma.us.
Also during the meeting, Gallagher discussed the possibility of transitioning to more in-person learning.
A handful of people spoke during the public comment section, asking the district to provide families with a clear timeline for when students can return to full in-person learning. Many residents also called for better communication about what to expect in the future.
The district began COVID-19 pool testing this week. Officials are slowly rolling this out, while also developing protocols. Gallagher said the pool testing will increase as officials learn more about how it works and hope to use it as a tool to safely bring more students back into schools.
Gallagher is also hopeful that faculty and staff will receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks, but it all depends on the state vaccination rollout. The district is projecting March 15 for distribution of the first dose.
The district has seen a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, he said. With that, officials will look at opportunities to increase in-person learning. This may mean bringing some students into the buildings on Wednesdays, which is now a remote learning day. Officials may also look at reducing the current 6-foot distancing.
At the same time, Gallagher said many students and staff have been personally affected by COVID-19. He explained how there have been students and staff who have been very sick, some who have been hospitalized, and others who continue to cope with having lost loved ones.
"Although we're hopeful and we're going to continue to plan with the sense of bringing more students back in person, this pandemic and this disease has had some major impacts on some of our personnel," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.