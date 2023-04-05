NEWBURYPORT — Superintendent Sean Gallagher has released his proposed operating budget for the upcoming school year that includes a 5.3% increase in spending with no cuts.
But according to the city’s mayor, he wouldn’t mind if Gallagher took another shot at it by the end of the month.
The School Committee got a look at Gallagher’s proposed $42.9 million operating budget for 2023-2024 – a 7.1% increase – at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center on Monday night. No one spoke during the public hearing, and the committee is expected to vote on its own figure April 24.
Gallagher’s proposal includes a $36.9 million city contribution, up 5.3% over last year’s $35 million city allocation. He told The Daily News that the proposal maintains the district’s firm foundation while also moving the schools forward.
“I think we’re in a good place right now,” he said. “These are not the final numbers. We have about another month or so to continue to fine-tune it.”
While Mayor Sean Reardon, who chairs the committee, said he appreciates the hard work Gallagher and his administration have put into the proposed budget, he is looking forward to seeing what other potential cost savings can found before the vote April 24.
“I’d still like to see this come down a little bit,” he said.
The superintendent proposes using a combination of state grants, School Choice program revenue and job reclassifications to pay for programs and teaching positions through budget-neutral resources, including a $40,000 special educational professional development program for the district.
A districtwide English language learner curriculum ($21,000) could be funded through budget-neutral resources along with district math curriculum resources ($35,000.)
Gallagher, however, also added $46,000 to his district budget for an assistant groundskeeper.
A specialized program administrator ($100,000) could also be a budget-neutral investment at Newburyport High School as could an after-school alternative program ($38,000) and a global citizenship program ($4,000).
The high school also needs $60,000 for a technology integrator and $17,000 for a part-time music teacher.
Rupert A Nock Middle School would need an additional $33,500 for a board-certified behavior analyst. But the proposed development of a place-based educational program ($45,000), world language/science curriculum resources ($11,000) and $21,000 for athletics would be funded through budget-neutral resources.
Gallagher has also requested $33,500 for a board-certified behavior analyst at Edward G Molin Upper Elementary School, along with $67,000 for a language-based teacher for the fourth and fifth grades.
An additional $69,000 has been requested by Gallagher for a special education teacher at Francis T Bresnahan Elementary School.
Committee member Bruce Menin complimented Gallagher for the clarity of his budget, while Reardon mentioned his concerns about grant funding and asked Gallagher for a breakdown of how some grants are being spent.
“I am wondering what is going to happen when all of those grants go away,” he said.
Reardon said he would like to make sure “a big tsunami” does not hit the city if there is a loss in grant funding as early as next year.
“I am looking at over $300,000 worth of new positions and I would love to do that on the city side, if I could. But I know I can’t,” he said. “So, we just have to be thoughtful over the next couple of weeks and decide where we are going to get the best bang for our buck.”
Inflation has affected the cost of utilities and resources, according to Gallagher.
“Those are some unanticipated costs that we have had to take into consideration as we move forward with the budget,” he said. “But I think, overall, we have done a good job and will continue to just move the district forward, while at the same time utilizing a lot of cost-neutral investments.”
The state’s decision to add 14% in out-of-district special education placement expenses also accounts for roughly $500,000 in increased spending for the district that Gallagher has had to include in his budget calculations.
But the superintendent remains hopeful that Gov. Maura Healey will provide some relief to school districts in the near future.
“The (Massachusetts Association of Superintendents) are really trying to articulate the costs of rising special education transportation,” he told the School Committee. “So, we are not alone when it comes to some of these issues.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.