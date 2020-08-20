NEWBURYPORT — Following an incident of “Zoombombing” during an online public meeting Monday, Superintendent Sean Gallagher and the School Committee issued statements condemning the racist and obscene graffiti and vowing to provide more security for future meetings.
Though committee members met in person with respect to social distancing, the public viewed the meeting Monday through Zoom, YouTube livestream and a local television broadcast on Comcast Channel 9.
About a half hour into the meeting, during a presentation of reopening plans at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, a user identified only as “Todd Williams” hijacked the shared Zoom screen and began writing obscene statements, including a racial slur.
For those watching on YouTube and cable TV, the camera turned away soon after the words appeared on the screen and focused on the speaker instead.
For those on Zoom, it took a few minutes for the meeting to be shut down and relaunched. In that time, “Williams,” who had a swastika flag as his Zoom background, continued writing vulgar statements on the screen.
In an email to district families Tuesday evening, Gallagher addressed the incident, writing, “Although the images were taken down in a matter of seconds, we were reminded that there are racist people out there who want to disrupt our sense of community and will take any despicable action toward that end.
“Those words may have defaced the screen for only a moment, but the effect on our community lingers,” the superintendent wrote. “We will not be distracted by these types of individuals and lose sight of the realities of racism that impact our community.”
Gallagher added that the community still has a lot of work to do, “but during these times, it is imperative for all of us to respect our friends and neighbors and show the compassion, empathy, and humanity that everyone deserves.”
He said the district will not only “strengthen the technical safeguards that protect our public,” but also, “continue to engage in work to give each of us the skills to actively disrupt bias and racism in the moment.”
Additionally, the School Committee published a post on its Facebook page, apologizing for the incident and noting that the committee and the district “denounce all racist and hate-based language and actions.”
“We stand with our entire community and will work to ensure that future meetings are properly safeguarded against such heinous acts,” the committee noted.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts and municipalities across the country have depended on videoconference platforms, including Zoom, to host meetings.
In early April, Newburyport experienced its first incident of “Zoombombing” when a couple of strangers, including one who identified himself as a resident of Spain, disrupted the meeting with similar inappropriate messages.
Gallagher quickly shut it down then and relaunched the meeting with a waiting room feature. Until Monday, the district had not had an issue since due to additional security measures.
