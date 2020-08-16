NEWBURYPORT — Ahead of a School Committee vote tonight, Superintendent Sean Gallagher appeared on Local Pulse on Friday to discuss the process behind fall reopening plans for the district.
The committee, which meets at 6:30 p.m., will decide whether students can expect to start the year Sept. 16 with a fully remote learning model or a hybrid model of remote and in-person learning.
Earlier this summer, the district put together a 70-person task force of parents, educators, community members and local public health experts to address a range of topics related to starting a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the internet radio show with host Joe DiBiase, Gallagher said the task force was broken down into subcommittees and tackled questions relating to health and safety, curriculum and technology, social and emotional well-being, facilities and operations management, special education and district planning.
Medical professionals such as Newburyport parent and epidemiologist Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su were “very beneficial when looking at returning students and staff back into schools in the safest way,” Gallagher said.
He added that the district is lucky to have “multiple parents” with backgrounds in public health or medicine who assisted on the task force — something other districts might not have.
“We’re creating plans around an active virus which, as we know, throughout the country, it’s kind of wreaking havoc,” Gallagher said, explaining how COVID-19 case data and trends will continue to play a part in the district’s reopening plans.
Each school’s reopening models look a bit different, Gallagher said. At Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, officials prioritized in-person instruction for prekindergarten and kindergarten students, who might not adapt as well to remote learning.
In grades 1-8, officials are looking at a hybrid model that would divide students into two “cohorts” for two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning a week.
At Newburyport High School, officials struggled to create a successful hybrid plan due to each student having a unique schedule. Instead, officials proposed a predominantly remote model with an in-person advisory for small groups of students to meet with an adviser once every other week.
For special education students and English language learners throughout the district, plans will vary but in-person instruction will be prioritized, Gallagher said.
To see the full plan or to submit questions about the plan, go to www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/District—Parent-Info/NPS-Reopening-Plan/index.html.
On Thursday, Gallagher and other school officials put together a YouTube video detailing each school’s possible learning models. The video, which is just under 90 minutes, can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9R_nffxoj4.
To watch the livestreamed School Committee meeting, visit youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
Also on Local Pulse, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, who chairs the committee, spoke about the district’s decision to begin the year Sept. 15 with a fully remote learning model.
To listen to the program, go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse or download podcasts at any time of this show or any previous Local Pulse program.
