NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee unanimously agreed to renew Superintendent Sean Gallagher’s contract for another three years, extending it out to July 2024 with an increase in salary of up to 3% each year.
When Gallagher started in the position in July 2018, he was approved for a base salary of $172,000. Since then, he has received about a 3% raise each year and currently has a salary of around $182,000. He will be due for an increase of up to 3% in July.
Following a break for executive session during the remote meeting on Monday, vice chair Bruce Menin shared some of the details from the committee’s evaluation of the superintendent, saying members unanimously felt the superintendent performed “proficiently.”
“There were, in fact, a number of other items that we identified where we thought his performance had been exemplary,” Menin said.
“We’ve got a proficient superintendent who is not only meeting state standards, but exceeding them, in our opinion, in some cases,” Menin continued.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee did not complete the superintendent’s evaluation before he moved into the final year of his current contract in July.
“We normally would’ve done that in the spring, but I think we were busy in the spring and opted not to evaluate him at that point,” Menin said. “We have evaluated him now and in fact, actually, that’s kind of given us the advantage of being able to include some evaluative commentary on the work he has done during the pandemic here on behalf of the district.”
He said the superintendent will be evaluated again this spring before his new contract begins in July.
Under the state’s guidance, the committee evaluated Gallagher’s performance using four standards: instructional leadership, management and operations, family and community, and professional culture.
Mayor Donna Holaday, who chairs the committee, said she has been “incredibly impressed” with Gallagher’s work over the past two and half years, especially how he “quickly began to really recognize and assess the things that were needed in our community.”
She highlighted some of the superintendent’s efforts including bringing in the group Essential Partners to help create more informed dialogues in the community, as well as working with consultant Michael Eatman to create a foundation for cultural competency in the district.
Holaday lauded him for taking his time to ensure the district had a comprehensive budget each year, for establishing strong relationships with students and staff, and for working to create a safe hybrid learning model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of the school districts across the state are remote and you worked very hard to set up a hybrid model that we are now able to continue supporting because of the safety parameters that you have put in place,” she said. “You know how to reach out to get the resources that you need. You are very creative that way, and the relationship building that you have done with community members has been incredible.”
“I think we’re in the midst of a major cultural shift, and I attribute that to Sean’s work,” committee member Sheila Reardon Spalding said. “ I just think he’s done an incredible job building this culture of trust where teachers can do their best and are not afraid to do that.”
One of the committee’s concerns was that Gallagher was not taking enough vacation time, Holaday said. The committee increased the amount of vacation days he is able to buy back from seven to 10, but asked him to consider using more vacation time moving forward, as it’s “important for your overall health,” she said.
The superintendent’s evaluation and other documents including his contract will soon be posted on the city’s website.
Also during the meeting, the committee voted to have schools go fully remote Dec. 21-23, following recommendations from the district’s medical advisory team. The decision was made as a precaution for the days leading up to the holiday break.
The committee also unanimously approved using snow days as remote learning days, unless there are power outages or other concerns related to inclement weather. More details on that will be forthcoming.
