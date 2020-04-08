Newburyport teenager is driven to help

NEWBURYPORT — Plenty of people have found themselves in need these days, but one Newburyport High School student is doing what he can to help by rounding up and donating $1,300 worth of food and toiletries to The Pettengill House.
Sam Cooper, the junior class president, has spent the past two weeks leading a food drive from home – all while also hosting a meteorology Instagram account and a local podcast, and continuing to complete schoolwork for seven classes.
But it has been Cooper’s food drive that is filling the 17-year-old and his family with the most pride.
Cooper said he estimates he’s collected about $1,300 worth of food and toiletries as well as Market Basket gift cards that he and his sister Audrey delivered to The Pettengill House in just under two weeks.
“We are simply asking people, when they go to the market, just add $10 worth of new groceries to their order,” Cooper said. “Buy an extra can of tuna or something like that. People then create little bags and drop them off.”
Cooper has created a special food drive area 10 feet from his home at 5 William Hall Drive where people can leave toiletries and nonperishables such as toilet paper, canned tuna, soup, razors, soap, body wash, pasta and pasta sauce. He then makes sure all the items are sanitary before preparing them for delivery.
“I left out a bottle of hand sanitizer for people,” he said. “When they come, they sanitize their things and put them in the bags. I’m also making sure that I am wiping down all of the handles of the bags. Then, I wash my hands afterwards. If people don’t feel comfortable about going out, I can go to them. I’ve had a lot of my neighbors and people in the neighborhood who have been making donations.”
People can contact Cooper at 978-491-1896 or send him an email at samcooper821@gmail.com.
Cooper said The Pettengill House has been appreciative of his efforts. He hopes to collect $2,500 to $3,000 worth of donations.
“We went over for the first time and you could see it on their face, they were kind of shocked,” he said. “We brought them a lot of food. I don’t think they expected us to have that much stuff in the back of our car.”
Cooper’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100023869544073.
