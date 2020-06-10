NEWBURYPORT — The City Council adopted an order Monday to allow local businesses to apply for licenses to place tables, chairs and merchandise displays on city-owned property during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.
The order, sponsored by James McCauley, was unanimously approved.
Under the order, the licenses would allow businesses to use city property, including but not limited to portions of public ways or within public parks or playgrounds. The licenses would be effective through Nov. 1.
License applications are available through the city clerk’s office.
Among the establishments to submit applications for outdoor dining/shopping permits are Angie's, Loretta, McLaughlin Flowers, Sea Level, Port Tavern and Fig Tree, according to the clerk's office. The deadline is Thursday.
As part of the order, State Street will be partially closed to vehicular traffic between Middle and Essex streets for two four-day “events” that will allow restaurants to place seating on the sidewalk and street between 4 and 11 p.m.
The first “event” will be the evenings of June 18 through June 21. The second “event” will run the evenings of June 25 through June 28.
Vehicular traffic on State Street between Middle and Essex streets would be prohibited, opening up the bulk of the road to outdoor seating while allowing vehicles to pass through coming from Essex Street.
One travel lane would be kept open on State Street between Pleasant and Temple streets, where there would also be a drop-off lane and outdoor seating area outside Port Tavern.
Much of the order was amended during the meeting Monday to be replaced with a version included as a late-file item in the council's meeting packet.
In other business, the council approved a three-month continuing appropriation for the first three months of fiscal 2021.
As Mayor Donna Holaday previously told The Daily News, the appropriation covers expenditures from July through September and was proposed instead of a full fiscal 2021 budget due to uncertainties regarding state funding and other needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before approving the appropriation, councilors made some minor amendments, including adding $10,833 to the School Department budget to allow for the hiring of two modern language teachers.
The council voted 7-4 to approve the appropriation, with Councilors Sharif Zeid, Joseph Devlin, Christine Wallace and Byron Lane in opposition.
During the discussion, Zeid said the appropriation was the worst budget he has seen during his five years on the council and that it does not acknowledge changes caused by the pandemic.
“By going into September, we’re basically going beyond where we really should. … We are basically foreclosing on the future, we’re setting a path now when we really don’t need to in light of the uncertainty,” Zeid said.
Wallace said she did not agree with the budget’s proposed cuts to street and sidewalk repairs as well as reducing the number of seasonal Parks Department employees.
“It doesn’t make sense to me, especially because it seems the parks are being so heavily used right now,” she said.
Devlin also said he thinks the appropriations extend too far into the future.
“The three months puts us into September and that forecloses on any substantive additions to the schools,” he said. “I’d like to see us do one to two months so that we hold out for as much time as possible to see if there will be more monies to make substantive changes to the school budget.”
Councilor at large Charlie Tontar spoke in favor of the appropriation and noted that 77% of increases to the general fund will go toward schools.
“Other than the commitment to education and contractual obligations, this is a very thin set of appropriations, and we will go through the process and make decisions for the remaining nine months (of the fiscal year),” he said.
To read the full order on outdoor expansion for local businesses, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/events/06-08-2020_council_packet_final.pdf.
