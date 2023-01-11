NEWBURYPORT — Months after the city’s fire chief and Department of Public Services director retired, Mayor Sean Reardon announced the search for their successors will begin in earnest soon.
Upon the retirements of Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire and DPS Director Tony Furnari last year, acting Fire Chief Steven Bradbury and acting DPS Director Jamie Tuccolo have been leading the departments. Both men served as deputies to the two former leaders.
Reardon formed a nine-member fire chief screening committee to find a permanent replacement for LeClaire. The screening committee includes former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins, Harbormaster Paul Hogg, Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley and at-large Councilor Connie Preston.
Reardon told the City Council his administration hopes to officially begin the search in early February before councilors voted unanimously Monday night to refer the matter to the Public Works and Safety Committee.
The mayor told “Local Pulse” streaming radio talk show host Joe DiBiase on Saturday that he is ready to start the search.
“I think we’re going to get some great candidates but I also think we have some great in-house candidates, too,” Reardon said. “So, I am looking forward to getting that process started.”
Reardon also told DiBiase that Bradbury and acting Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt have done “a tremendous job” stepping into their new roles and he expects Bradbury will apply to drop “acting” from his current title.
“I’m sure we’ll cast a wide net to get the best possible candidates,” he said.
The council also voted unanimously Monday night to extend the temporary appointment of Tuccolo as acting DPS director. Tuccolo was appointed to his current position in November and will remain in that role until it is permanently filled.
Reardon told the council that the city is working with the Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management at UMass Boston to find a new DPS director. The job was posted last week.
Reardon told DiBiase that Tuccolo has been doing “a wonderful job” as acting DPS director and expects him to apply for the permanent position.
“What’s interesting is that both Amesbury and Salisbury are looking for DPS directors right now,” Reardon said. “I think Natick is another community that is looking, so it will be interesting to see what kind of pool of candidates we get.”
DiBiase asked jokingly if the mayor expected to see a bidding war. Reardon said he is not sure what will happen but added that the Collins Center will search for potential candidates.
“They could be out there trying to poach people from other places, looking for the right fit,” he said.
“Don’t take them from Amesbury, Salisbury or Natick, though,” DiBiase added.
Reardon said he expects to form another search committee to find a new DPS director but is not sure how long that process would take.
“We’ll see what kind of candidates we get and we will make some decisions and hopefully get down to some finalists and go from there,” he said.
Tuccolo earns $140,268 a year as acting DPS director while Bradbury makes $143,963 a year.
In other City Council news, councilors voted unanimously Monday to have Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand lead for another year as president. Shand was first elected to the position last year.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
