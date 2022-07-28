NEWBURYPORT — Armed with a $75,0000 state grant, the mayor will be taking a closer look at boosting economic development in the city beginning next month.
The grant, received last year, is a reward from the state’s Housing Housing Choice Initiative in recognition of the city’s efforts to sustain a 21st century workforce. The effort has also led to Newburyport being named a designated Housing Choice Community by the state.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Mayor Sean Reardon is seeking a consultant to perform an analysis that would include a market study to look at forming a strategy to help the city refine its approach to economic development.
Reardon, in an email, thanked the city’s Planning Department and grant developer Nancy London and said defining the city’s economic development strategy is a major focus for his administration.
“I look forward to having a consultant on board to help us determine the best approach for the future. I am very appreciative, both for the support from the commonwealth on this initiative and for the work of our city,” he said.
The creation of a comprehensive economic development strategy is expected to cost roughly $73,000 and Levine said the city put out a request for proposals for consultants on Wednesday.
Levine added that the city is looking for strategies and ideas, based on just about everything that can be done to improve economic development.
“That could mean better marketing, making changes to our zoning and workforce development options,” Levine said. “Should we be investing more in that, or working with other partners, including employers in the region? Are there opportunities to bring in more businesses to say, our industrial park? Those are some of the things that we are looking for.”
The market study would start with basic research on how demographics, housing and transportation affect economic conditions in Newburyport, and the city would also want to look into labor patterns and opportunities for new businesses.
“They will do some interviews with some of the key economic actors, including some of the large employers and strategic partners. It’s a big project,” Levine said.
The consultants would also examine how to improve economic development in three distinct regions of the city: the downtown, the industrial park and the Story Avenue corridor.
“There could be recommendations about zoning tweaks that could be done,” Levine said. “They could also give us ideas about how to bolster our visitor economy and how to bring in more ecotourism and arts and culture. They might say that we need to create a local-destination marketing organization.”
Levine said the request-for-proposal process is expected to take three weeks and the city would like to get the study underway by early September.
“We want to be pretty quick about choosing a consultant,” he said. “We would also like some recommendations from them on how we would implement this. What can we do based on current staffing levels and what extra capacity what might we need in order to implement this?”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.