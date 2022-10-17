NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon, Newburyport’s Sustainability Office and the Energy Advisory Committee announced they will host a meeting for residents to learn more about the recently announced price increases for energy this winter.
Members of the committee and representatives from National Grid will be at the Senior/Community Center on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the more than 60 percent price increase for energy starting Nov. 1. They will discuss how energy is purchased, why prices are rising so dramatically, what steps residents can take to mitigate those costs, and will share information about energy efficiency programs, budget billing and assistance options.
Newburyport’s sustainability manager, Molly Ettenborough, said the city learned of the upcoming National Grid price increases through the company’s Community Partnership program. The community manager the city works with recommended holding the meeting to present options for the community, according to Ettenborough.
“They have the Mass Save program, they have budget billing, they have assistance programs, and then they can also tie people in with either energy efficiency experts to look at their homes to help them with through the Mass Save program or look at Community Action agencies that can help them with fuel assistance,” Ettenborough said. “We wanted to kind of give everybody a full suite of options to look at because there are a lot of options that are out there for folks to try to reduce their bills, even though this number is going up.”
Additionally, Colonial Power Group, the city’s residential electricity aggregator, will be on hand to talk about electricity aggregation and the possibility of the city purchasing electricity on behalf of its residents at a reduced, fixed rate.
Salisbury recently signed a three-year agreement through January 2025 with First Point Power to obtain electricity at a fixed rate of 11.134 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the upcoming National Grid rates of 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour for residential service and 32.287 cents per kilowatt hour for commercial customers.
The city has been working on an aggregation policy for several years and is aggregating municipal buildings with a program that provides a rate of 9 cents per kilowatt hour through November 2023.
“Electrical aggregation gives the city, residents, and businesses more control over the supply of their electricity,” Reardon said in a press release. “Contracting directly with an electricity supplier will provide the members of the community the benefit of city oversight and will provide price stability during the term of the contract.”
Ettenborough said they are looking to find the best deal available and hope to enter the community into a deal by Jan. 1. If a deal is reached, residents would not have to do anything to receive the benefits since they would be automatically enrolled.
NCM Hub will record the presentation to be aired on Channel 9 and streamed on the Port Media YouTube channel.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
