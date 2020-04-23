NEWBURYPORT — With schools closed for the remainder of the academic year, the district is entering the third phase of its remote learning plan, which will focus on a few "power standards" rather than curriculum enrichment, officials said.
During a School Committee meeting Tuesday held via Zoom, Rupert A. Nock Middle School Principal Lisa Furlong and Newburyport High School Principal Andrew Wulf discussed the transition to remote learning and what students in grades 6 to 12 can expect.
Overall, Wulf said the district is focused on "making sure that there are equitable opportunities for all students and a clear and accessible process."
The first phase of remote learning, put together when schools first closed in mid-March, was dedicated to bringing teachers up to speed on technology and ensuring that students had access to devices and the internet, Furlong said. Teachers were told to focus on curriculum enrichment, rather than teach new skills.
In the second phase, the district moved to add more structure with a daily schedule and there was also a more defined plan for special education students, Furlong said. This phase was created to get the district to at least May 4, when schools were tentatively planning to reopen.
As the middle school and Newburyport High School look to the next couple of months, Furlong said the third phase "is a more structured approach which should take us through the end of the school year."
"We have a clear vision as to what we want from the students," said Mary Kate Allan, middle school science instructional curriculum leader. "We're going to be lessening the amount of assignments, but deepening the real learning from those assignments and lessons that we're presenting forward so that they're getting more from our content and less fill-in information."
High school library media specialist Lynne Cote said students "were a little overwhelmed with all of the information coming at them at once" when remote learning first rolled out.
Cote said she has been taking that feedback and improving those plans by increasing opportunities for face-to-face video chats with teachers and adding virtual office hours for questions.
High school English instructional leader Tom Abrams said about "75 to 90% of my students in particular in the English department have been engaged."
With that in mind, he said "we still have about 10% that we need to actively get going."
Cote said a lot of students have expressed difficulty with organization and finding motivation, and the district is working to address that.
Middle school mathematics instructional leader Matt Sorter said feedback is important at this time, especially as the district navigates how to deal with grading.
The middle and high schools are both considering versions of pass/fail or credit/no credit for grading systems. The understanding, however, is that they will reach out to students who are already showing signs of falling behind.
The hope is that students will turn in most, or at least more than 50%, of their assignments by June 15 for the middle school and by June 18 for the high school. The details have not been finalized.
High school social studies instructional leader Brandon Sturma said teachers are already informally preparing for how they will teach next year.
"I'm already thinking about what I'm going to be doing first if we're back to normal in the fall," he said. "Every student, no matter what we do over the summer, is going to have a gap from our very top students to our students with the most need."
At the next School Committee meeting Tuesday, teachers and administrators from the elementary schools will share their experiences with remote learning.
REFER: Amesbury looks at remote learning, Page 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.