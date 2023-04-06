NEWBURYPORT — Since April is Earth Month, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards will partner with other local environmental conservation agencies and groups to host events focused on the local environment.
The city will also host events in conjunction with the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
The ACES website’s mission statement reads: “We exist to foster stewardship and motivate action toward positively impacting the planet’s climate and our environment’s health.”
The Chamber will also focus on its “Forever Green Newburyport” campaign throughout the month. The campaign will span many local organizations that focus on sustainability and resilience in Newburyport.
“Forever Green Newburyport” is an annual collaborative program to encourage education, awareness and eco-tourism between the chamber, the city of Newburyport, organizations focused on the environment and the community of Greater Newburyport. Programs will include retail store display windows, spotlighting actively engaged local businesses, education sessions focusing on how to be “greener” and a collaborative calendar that spotlights community events throughout the month.
A proclamation will be made by Mayor Sean Reardon on Friday, April 21, followed by a celebration at City Hall sponsored by the C-10 Research and Education Foundation.
C-10’s mission is to monitor and advocate for the safety of Seabrook Station nuclear power plant to protect public health and the environment in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and beyond.
ACES events include:
Clean Sweep – Saturday, April 8, all day. The annual Parks Clean Sweep will take place across Newburyport city parks. Newburyport residents are encouraged to head into their local parks to rake leaves, clean up sticks and fallen branches and help get the parks ready for spring.
Hampton Beach Winter Cleanup: Blue Ocean Society – Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Blue Ocean Society for Mammal Conservation will host a cleanup at Hampton Beach, meeting at the Sea Shell Stage at 180 Ocean Blvd in Hampton, NH. The Society hosts public cleanups on the first Saturday of each month as well. During cleanups, the groups tracks data of collected debris as part of their effort to protect the ocean via the Marine Debris Tracker app, which they ask participants to download for the cleanups. Registration is required so adequate supplies can be provided. Registration is available here: http://www.blueoceansociety.org/cleanup/
The Story of Plastic – Thursday, April 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. With a run time of 95 minutes, The Story of Plastic is 2019 documentary film expose uncovering the truth behind the ongoing global plastic pollution crisis. Spanning three continents, the film depicts footage of the crisis including fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste and skies choked with the poisonous runoff from plastic production and recycling processes with no end in sight. Animations, interviews with experts and activists and never-before-filmed scenes reveal the disastrous consequences of the flood of plastic smothering and poisoning our ecosystems. The documentary will be shown at The Screening Room, located at 82 State Street in Newburyport.
Deer Island Cleanup: MRWC – Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Merrimack River Watershed Council will host a spring cleanup on Amesbury’s Deer Island on Earth Day. Since Deer Island is a popular spot for anglers, birdwatchers and pedestrians, the banks and marshlands collect a significant amount of trash and microplastics both from visitors and downstream tidal currents. The council’s goal is to make a major dent in the accumulated trash and to return the island to a more pristine and appealing condition. MRWC will provide tools and equipment for cleanup and asks attendees to bring their favorite pair of work gloves and to wear appropriate cleanup attire. Registration is required and can be completed at merrimack.org/events.
2023 Earth Port Film Festival – Sunday, April 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The 2023 Earth Port Film Festival will return for its ninth year and feature 11 short films, each ranging from three to 18 minutes, that tell engaging and inspiring stories of people in communities around the world impacted by and taking action to address the environmental challenges facing the Earth today. Several genres will be included: documentary, western, fantasy, animation and more. Stories from the U.S. mainland, Hawaii, Honduras, Iran, France and Spain will be told. Films will touch upon topics including agroforestry, preserving indigenous traditions, waste, climate activism and the relationship between humans and nature. A preshow reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for students and $15 for adults in advance ($12 and $17 at the door). Tickets can be purchased in advance here https://ci.ovationtix.com/35978/production/1157239, at the Firehouse box office or by phone at 978-462-7336.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.