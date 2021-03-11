NEWBURYPORT — The city is one of 125 communities that will receive technical assistance through the state’s $9.5 million Local Downtown Recovery program.
The program’s goal is to help cities and towns reopen their downtown businesses and recover from the impact of COVID-19.
Through this program, the city will receive the equivalent of $60,000 in consultant services rather than direct funding.
Municipalities were matched with consultants through the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative by the state Department of Housing and Community Development and can expect to work with their consultant through Aug. 31.
The consulting group assigned to Newburyport is Public Planning, Research and Implementation Inc.
Mayor Donna Holaday said she has not met with the consultant yet, but is excited for what is to come.
On Tuesday, communities participated in the first training webinar for the program.
The mayor did not yet have any details on what businesses should know about this program, but said more information would be forthcoming.
Working with city officials, the consultant will survey the downtown, establish priorities and “ultimately, create an action plan going forward to help enhance and bring back our downtown,” Holaday said.
The consultant could recommend any number of projects to help the city recover.
Some ideas, as listed on the application for this program, include permanent changes to outdoor dining regulations and policies; marketing and promotion activities such as enhanced community events, shopping directories or campaigns; broadband or Wi-Fi network enhancements; social distancing infrastructure and amenities; and beautification efforts such as facade improvements and vacancy camouflage strategies.
Holaday said she is “looking forward to getting outdoor dining up and running again,” noting that restaurants should be submitting their proposals for parklets soon.
The Local Rapid Recovery Planning program is part of the Baker administration’s Partnerships for Recovery Plan.
With public health metrics trending in a positive direction, the state plans to transition to Step 1 of Phase 4 of the state reopening plan March 22.
Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be able to operate at 12% capacity. In public settings, up to 100 people will be permitted for indoor gatherings and up to 150 people for outdoor gatherings. At private residences, a maximum of 10 people will be permitted indoors and up to 25 people will be able to congregate outdoors.
More information about the Local Rapid Recovery Planning program can be found at the application portal at www.mass.gov/forms/local-rapid-recovery-planning-application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.