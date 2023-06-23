NEWBURYPORT — Beginning next month, residents will be able to take part in email, text or phone polls, letting the city know what they think about important issues.
Mayor Sean Reardon said 90% of residents do not attend public meetings and he wants to make sure he’s getting as much feedback as he can, so the city is preparing to roll out its new FlashVote automatic polling system.
“There are different levels of engagement for people across the city,” Reardon said. “We’ve got big issues that come up sometimes and it would be nice to have some sort of pulse on what a segment of the community is thinking.”
The FlashVote civic engagement tool, which will cost about $8,000 for the first year, uses scientific surveys to gauge resident support for policies and ideas.
Beginning in July, the city will be able to craft survey questions at a rate of no more than once a month.
Reardon said he hopes FlashVote will be able to give the city an idea of what residents are thinking about on hot-button issues such as short-term rentals or retail marijuana sales.
“We can run six surveys over a year, so we’ll have to be really strategic in how we use it. But, we could get a good sample on where the pulse of the city is when it comes to those boilerplate types of issues,” Reardon said.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said FlashVote makes use of publicly available voter data, including phone numbers and emails that will be kept confidential from the city.
“People might get a FlashVote email and think that it might be spam. But it won’t be and they will get a text in the next coming weeks, asking if they would like to be a part of it,” he said. “This is all officially sanctioned by the city but we won’t have to pay for that data.”
Participating residents will automatically receive a summary of the results of each survey they participate in and how their responses compare with the rest of the group.
“We want to get as many people as we can to at least sign up for it and then see what kind of engagement we get,” Reardon said.
Levine previously used FlashVote while working as the director of administrative services in Billerica and said he highly recommended it to Reardon.
“We used it on a capital facilities project where we were trying to figure out what our community needs were and what people wanted to do with a couple of vacant sites,” he said. “It was really good because you get a certain cross-section of folks who will show up to a public meeting and then you get completely different folks who still have concerns about things.”
Many people engage in democracy when just voting or paying their taxes, according to Levine, adding that their opinions still matter. FlashVote can help them represent their interests “even if they can’t make it to a Thursday night meeting,” he said.
Levine also said the FlashVote system should be able to build a sample set of residents from all over the city.
“We had some consulting projects that came in under budget so we had the funds to allocate to this,” he said.
Residents can sign up for FlashVote at www.flashvote.com/newburyport. Signing up is expected to take less than a minute and all input would be kept anonymous.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.