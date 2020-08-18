Newburyport transfers fireboat to Hyannis F.D.

NEWBURYPORT – Raven, a 41-foot fireboat that had become a familiar sight on the waterfront, was donated to the Hyannis Fire Department last week.
Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said the donation came as the department inches closer to launching a 34-foot 2006 Metalcraft 32 Firestorm fire and rescue vessel. The Firestorm was given to the city in November by the state of New Hampshire through the state Office of Energy Management.
In a letter to the City Council, which approved the transfer around Thanksgiving, LeClaire said the “high-speed” Metalcraft 32 is built to “get in tight shorelines and pier structures,” and is equipped with a fire pump capable of spraying 2,000 gallons of water per minute.
"We did not need two," LeClaire said Monday morning about the fireboats.
Built in 1977, Raven was a former United States Coast Guard vessel used by the Newburyport Fire Department for three years after it was acquired as surplus through the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. It was named after former Newburyport firefighter Tony Raven, who died in April 2016 at age 64.
Days before Raven's death he helped extinguish a massive house fire on Chapel Street. He was set to retire in 2017.
LeClaire said the new boat will be named after Raven as well.
