NEWBURYPORT – With the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays falling on Fridays, only neighborhoods on Friday routes will have their trash and recycling collection delayed. Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday, including the downtown district. Those downtown will need to have their trash and recycling out by 6 a.m. Saturday.
Outside of the downtown district the trash and recycling pickups will start at 7 a.m. Cardboard must be flattened and tied and no more than 3 feet wide or long; recycling barrel lids must be closed, not overfilled. Excess recyclables can go in a cardboard box or odd barrel as long as they are labeled "recycling."
Christmas trees will be picked up by trucks on various days around the city. Residents should put their trees at the curb as soon as you are ready to dispose of them. Through Jan. 15, trees will hauled to the city's yard waste site this year due to the cancelation of the Newbury bonfire. After Jan. 15, however, they will be collected to be disposed of with the trash. G. Mello will continue that service through the month of January.
In addition, mattresses and box springs can be recycled. A local non-profit, UTEC, comes to Newburyport periodically to pick them up, and, as a part of job training, takes them apart to recover the salvageable components. UTEC will be in Newburyport on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Call the Health Department at Newburyport City Hall to arrange for a curbside pickup of your mattress or box spring. The cost is $15 per piece, which is less than putting it out as trash. To make arrangements call 978-465-4410, ext. 1.
The Recycling Center will be open on Saturday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. It is open on most Mondays and Thursdays, as well, from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. In the winter, call the Health Department to confirm that someone will be there. Items you can drop off include white packing Styrofoam, anything with a cord or batteries, rechargeable batteries, cords, fluorescent bulbs, bicycles, appliances (large and small), tires, anything that is mostly metal, antifreeze, motor oil, and cooking oil. The city can also recycle rigid plastic, such as plastic trash cans, laundry baskets, and big plastic toys. There are fees for some items.
For more information, see the Recycling and Energy page on the city's website, www.cityofnewburyport.com, or call the Health Department at 978-465-4410 or Mello Disposal at 978-352-8581.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.