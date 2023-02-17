NEWBURYPORT — The city has launched its redesigned website that includes a cleaner appearance, easier tasks and some new photos, courtesy of a local resident with more to come.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he heard from many residents that the city’s website was tough to navigate while campaigning for mayor in 2021.
“To be honest, I had trouble finding things I was looking for on the website, too. It had an old, old look and if you looked at other city websites, we really didn’t measure up,” he said.
The new website was designed with input from staff and residents to provide a more modern look, as well as an improved user experience and easier access to useful information and functions.
The mayor asked Chief of Staff Andrew Levine to take the lead in redesigning the city’s website along with a web services company, Civic Plus, the results of which began rolling out late last week at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
“The design looks a little different. There is a little more modern typeface, which I think will be nice, Reardon said. “There’s the Mayor’s Corner right on the homepage, at the bottom, and everything has been designed to meet the needs of the community members who said they wanted to find things more easily.”
Levine added that he and his team solicited photos from area residents, such as Bob Watts, whose work graces the relaunched website’s front page. New pictures from other photographers will also roll out over time.
“We’d like to get some seasonal photos on there over time. There are photos for when there is snow on the ground and we will roll out more to be featured on different pages as we go,” Levine said.
Watts, a local amateur photographer, said he was “very happy” to have his work featured on the city’s new website.
A new activity registration system and website called My Rec has been added for booking city parks, services and facilities at newburyportma.myrec.com/info/default.aspx.
“If you need to reserve parks, or you’ve got birthday parties and things going on that you need to book, you can go there. We also hope to have a link up for adult recreation soon,” Levine said.
City departments will be reviewing their webpages over the next few weeks to weed out any bugs, according to Reardon, who added that should make the website even easier to use.
“It’s going to look a lot better and it’s going to be easier for residents to go on there and find exactly what they’re looking for and get there a little bit quicker,” he said.
Reardon made resident focus a top priority of his in 2023 and said the new website goes a long way toward fulfilling that promise.
“We’re moving forward with this as a cross-departmental platform that we can use for a lot of different things,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
