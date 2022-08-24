NEWBURYPORT — The public school's newest teachers are getting to know their new district and are looking forward to welcoming students into their new classrooms next week, according to Newburyport school leaders.
Classes start in the city's four public schools next Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the district welcomed over 35 new teachers and learning specialists to Newburyport on Monday.
Assistant Newburyport School Supt. LisaMarie Ippolito said the group of new teachers have proven to be very excited about their new jobs.
"We have a few special education teachers and classroom teachers that you can break down into world language, science and math teachers. We have some people who are fresh out of college and we also have some that have been teaching for a considerable amount of time. So, it is a really eclectic group," she said.
Ippolito added a majority of the district's new teachers told her they came to Newburyport because its excellent reputation.
"They really like the impact that we have, when it comes to support for students. Some of them also said that this is a warm and supportive community and they can feel that already and they are just excited to get started. That made us feel good," she said.
New high school teachers, Richard Pace and Thomas McNulty, as well as reading specialist Marti Limbocker spent Wednesday morning getting to know their new building.
Pace is a graduate of Newburyport High School (Class of 2008) and will be teaching English this year, after spending the past school year as a building substitute at the Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
"Last year was my year of re-entering into the community. I spent a lot of time in different cities, Brooklyn and Cambridge and I've just returned back into the area. So I am super-excited to be reconnecting with a lot of teachers that I had back when I was a student here," he said.
The West Newbury resident is currently pursuing his master's degree at Salem State University and said his knowledge of Newburyport should be helpful for newcomers like McNulty, who hails from Danvers.
"This is an amazing group of new hires and there is certainly some excitement and some nerves. But I think all teachers are just passionate about bettering the lives of the students who are coming in, more than anything," Pace said.
McNulty is entering his second year of full-time teaching after working in Lynn last year and said he is really likes the "vibe" of Newburyport.
"I'm really excited to work here," he said.
A graduate of Miami University, Limbocker holds a masters degree from Salem State University and is currently a doctorate candidate at the University of Oklahoma.
The former Swampscott resident also recently moved back to the area from Irvine, California where she taught fifth grade and said Newburyport was her first-choice district to work in when coming home to the North Shore.
"I wanted to be in a public school and a well-funded and well-run public school. We have had a very warm welcome from the administration and it has been wonderful so far," she said.
Limbocker is also a special education teacher and said the district's expanded special education programming is one of the things that attracted her to the area.
"As a reading specialist, I'm an example of that commitment. I'm working on a very specific set of skills with children and (the district) feels that is valuable to the whole community," she said.
The 2022-2023 school year also marks the district's first time offering free, all-day kindergarten which will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
"Our parents are very excited and this will give the students access to an all-day curriculum," Ippolito said.
Ippolito also thanked local businesses, Hodges Too of Newburyport, Abraham's Bagels and Pizza, The Flatbread Co. of Amesbury and the Newburyport Elementary Parent Teacher Organization for donating lunches and desserts during teacher orientation week.
"We're going to feed you well when you come here," she said.
