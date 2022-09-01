NEWBURYPORT — The city of Newburyport and town of West Newbury will be jointly holding their annual Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.
This event will be held at the Newburyport Department of Public Services lot located at 16A Perry Way and it will be held rain or shine. This annual drop-off event allows residents to dispose of hazardous materials in an environmentally responsible manner. Please note, contractors may not use Household Hazardous Waste Day to dispose of materials.
Tradebe Environmental Services will be on site to accept oil-based paints (no latex paint), varnishes, pesticides, pool chemicals, gasoline, and other household hazardous chemicals. Costs are $30 for up to three gallons or pounds, $36 for up to 10 gallons or pounds, and $60 for up to 25 gallons or pounds. Residents should expect to be charged by the size of the container, not the approximation of the chemicals remaining in the container. Cash and checks (made payable to the City of Newburyport) are accepted. No credit cards.
Tradebe will not accept commercial/industrial waste, latex paint, ammunition, asbestos, radioactive material, fire extinguishers, or medical or biological wastes. To ensure safety, please adhere to the following handling procedures: leave materials in original labeled containers; tighten caps and lids and place containers in sturdy upright boxes rather than in garbage bags. Most importantly, do not mix chemicals.
A full list of accepted materials may be found on the city's website: www.cityofnewburyport.com/HHW
In addition to hazardous waste, this event will also feature a paper shredding truck for on-site document shredding. This service will be provided by the Newburyport-based company Shred Source. The first file-size box is free and there will be a $5 charge for each additional box. Cash and checks (made payable to the City of Newburyport) are accepted. No credit cards.
The city will also have its recycling center open at the same time for Newburyport residents looking to dispose of electronics, appliances, Styrofoam, and mattresses/box springs. The recycling center is located at 23 Colby Farm Lane and a full list of accepted items can be found on the city's website. Please note, this will replace the first Saturday of the month drop-off day for September.
Residents with questions are asked to call the Newburyport Sustainability Office at 978-465-4410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.