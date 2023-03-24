NEWBURYPORT — With Ramadan already underway, those looking to break their fast with their neighbors can do so when the city’s Human Rights Commission hosts a community iftar next week.
Ramadan began in the U.S. on Wednesday and will end April 21. During that time, Muslims will refrain from eating from sunrise to sunset during their holy month and an iftar is the traditional breaking of the fast each evening at sundown.
The community iftar will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Newburyport High School cafeteria.
Human Rights Commission Chairman Ahmer Ibrahim said his board has hosted an iftar each year since 2017 and he is looking forward to welcoming what he believes will be the biggest crowd yet.
“It’s really amazing the amount of community support that has really grown over the years for this event,” he said. “It looks like we have over 200 people registered so far.”
Ibrahim said the iftar has become a communitywide evening of celebration and learning. The event Tuesday night will begin with a roughly 15-minute slideshow on what Ramadan and fasting are all about.
The city welcomed five families from Afghanistan in late 2021 and Ibrahim said most of those roughly 40 people will attend. They will also speak on what the holy month means to them.
The call to prayer will be made at sunset about 7:05 p.m., followed by about 10 minutes of prayers, then everyone will break their fast together.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the iftar was held at the Senior/Community Center last year and he believes that by moving the event to the high school cafeteria, it should give more people a chance to attend.
“I know the Afghan families are very involved again this year. So I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to be with everyone again,” he said.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan, pastor of First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, said she is looking forward to the event.
“Anytime you get together with our Afghan friends, you will have a good time. There is joy, celebration, pride and love, as well as the breaking of fast. There is also sharing of food and dancing, all of that,” she said. “It’s a really beautiful thing.”
Reardon agreed that the iftar has been made all the more special with the recent addition of the city’s Afghan residents.
“They really have become a part of this event,” he said. “They were very involved with all of the preparations and the cooking last year and many of them got up and spoke about what the event meant to them and what it’s like living in Newburyport.”
Anyone interested in attending should register at https://forms.gle/CpuujSbnaKKJJu2Z6.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
