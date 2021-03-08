NEWBURYPORT – A local woman was killed early Saturday morning following a car crash on Interstate 495 north near Exit 52 in Haverhill, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Loida Payero, 32, of Newburyport, was pronounced dead at the scene after, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her 2006 Chrysler van around 12:15 a.m. causing it to roll over, police said. No other cars were involved.
A 7-year-old girl in the van sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to state police.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Haverhill first responders, The right travel lane was closed for about three hours while a detailed investigation was conducted.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Chief Medical Examiner's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.