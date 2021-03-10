NEWBURYPORT — A local woman was killed early Saturday in a crash on Interstate 495 north near Exit 52 in Haverhill, according to the state police.
Loida Payero, 32, of Newburyport was pronounced dead at the scene after, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her 2006 Chrysler van about 12:15 a.m., causing it to roll over, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
A 7-year-old girl in the van sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to state police.
Troopers were assisted by Haverhill first responders. The right travel lane was closed for about three hours while an investigation was conducted.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the state police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
