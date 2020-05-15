NEWBURYPORT — There will be no lifeguards on Plum Island beaches this summer because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The city usually has lifeguards at three stations along the beach on weekends only starting Memorial Day weekend. Once school is out, lifeguards are on duty seven days a week.
Harbormaster Paul Hogg said the decision was made last week and was mainly about ensuring the safety of his staff, who would have to put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19 during a rescue.
“If they were to go out and rescue someone, they wouldn’t have the proper safety gear,” Hogg said. “If someone’s out there and they have COVID-19, how do you put a policy in place for a lifeguard to have proper gear, contact and pull them in?”
Hogg said Newbury stopped hiring lifeguards for its portion of Plum Island several years ago.
He noted the uncertainty of when beaches will be completely open to the public and did not want to keep lifeguards waiting on potential jobs.
“I don't know if it would be fair to them to keep them waiting and then not open the beaches. There were so many ‘what ifs’ and I felt bad for the kids,” Hogg said.
“We’re coming up on Memorial Day weekend and the parking lots are still closed,” he added.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the city will post more signs to inform beachgoers that no lifeguards are on duty and advise people to swim at their own risk.
“How can a lifeguard safely rescue someone? You can't wear a mask in the ocean?” Holaday said.
She said the decision came “after much discussion and debate,” and also while looking back at the impact on the city during past recessions.
In case of a swimming emergency, Hogg said someone on the beach should call the Coast Guard, the harbormaster or the Fire Department.
“911 is a good way to get the ball rolling,” Hogg said, adding that his department will keep an eye on beaches this summer.
“If there are patrol boats in the water, my staff can have the proper safety gear," he added. "We definitely plan on the busier days having the patrol boats show more life down there, going by with the loudspeaker.”
Calls were made by the newspaper Thursday to the state Department of Recreation about posting lifeguards at Salisbury Beach State Reservation this summer, but they were not returned.
