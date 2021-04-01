NEWBURYPORT – The city's yard waste facility will be opening on Tuesday, April 6, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.
To order a resident sticker go www.CityofNewburyport.com, click on the Online Services button, then the Online Payments Center, then "Order Now" for yard waste stickers.
Stickers will be mailed within 3 to 5 business days. One can print a receipt or copy the confirmation number to use as proof of purchase until the sticker arrives.
Landscapers with three or more properties, will need a landscaper permit to use the facility. This annual permit (which is good April through December) can be purchased at Newburyport City Hall for $250. Call 978-465-4410 for an application.
Curbside leaf pick-up happens on two Saturdays in the spring: Saturday, May 1 and Saturday, May 15. Bags with materials other than leaves will be left behind. Have leaves in paper leaf bags, or leaves in labeled barrels, out by 7 a.m. and fold bags over at the top.
On Saturday, April 3, drop off recycling will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at 23 Colby Farm Lane Recycling Center. No chemicals or paint will be accepted, but bring anything with a cord or batteries, rechargeable batteries, cords, fluorescent and LED bulbs, metal items. The recycling center will also be accepting items that are 100% plastic, like resin lawn chairs, vinyl siding and toys.
Residents can have food waste/compostables picked up or do it themselves with a discounted backyard composter. Newburyporters can choose BlackEarthCompost.com or MoNaEnvironmental.com to have their food scraps picked up curbside or buy an Earth Machine (for $25 price for Newburyport residents only) at the yard waste facility.
For additional information see www.cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-465-4410 Ext. 1.
