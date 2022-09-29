NEWBURYPORT — Adults looking to make a difference in their community can become a Big Friends, Little Friends mentor through Newburyport Youth Services.
Formerly known as Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Lawrence, the Big Friends, Little Friends mentor program is run through a partnership between Newburyport Youth Services and Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. The program matches children ages 6 to 14 with caring adults who serve as role models and friends.
NYS Support Coordinator Trish Boateng said her department is relaunching its Newburyport Community Mentors program after two years of COVID-19-related starts and stops with a three-part mentor training session beginning at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 6.
“This will hopefully be our first successful major recruiting effort in over two years,” she said.
Big Friends, Little Friends has more than 100 matches from Salisbury to Andover, but Boateng said there are more than a dozen children waiting to be matched with a mentor in Newburyport.
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, at this point in time there are more youth struggling than ever and they would benefit from a caring relationship,” she said.
Boateng said a youth survey conducted in December showed that only 62% of youths in the city in grades 6 to 12 feel that they have caring, nonparent adults in their life.
“There is a need for caring, adult role models and we have seen in the data that this can be linked to better outcomes when it comes to self-esteem and risk-taking behavior,” she said.
Children spend at least an hour or two with their adult mentors a few times a month for a year.
“A lot of times, people will do an hour a week and a couple of hours every other week,” Boateng said. “Just that one hour a week can really change the trajectory of a kid’s life.”
Mentor training sessions will take place at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. A third virtual training session will also take place Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.
“Dinner will be served,” Boateng said.
Boateng added that Newburyport Youth Services and Family Services of the Merrimack Valley are in the midst of reaching out to local businesses, social groups, schools and churches, and ask that interested potential mentors contact Marie Caprio at 978-327-6669 or send an email to mcaprio@fsmv.org.
“This is a great opportunity for people who want to make a difference in young people’s lives to come together and to find tangible ways to do that,” she said.
City Councilor at large Connie Preston was a Big Friend mentor for three years to an Amesbury girl who was 8 years old when they met.
“It was an absolutely fantastic relationship. She was an absolutely wonderful child,” Preston said.
Plenty of people would like to be mentors but worry about not being able to make the commitment, according to Preston, who said it may not be as involved as they think.
“I would pick up my kid after school,” she said. “We would go to the grocery store together, decide what we were going to make. She and I would make dinner and watch TV together. Then, I would bring her home. It is something that anybody can do and I cherished my time with her.”
Preston said anyone who is certain should send her an email at cpreston@cityofnewburyport.com.
“I would recommend to anyone who is even thinking about this to, at the very least, go to the training program and get an understanding of what it really is. Because it isn’t nearly the commitment that it seems to be going into it,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
