NEWBURYPORT— Even with Newburyport Youth Services programs canceled and its recreation center closed, the staff is still organizing events and activities.
The following is a list of scheduled at-home events happening soon. More activities and events are in the works, and will be listed on Youth Services’ Facebook page and website, http://newburyportyouthservices.com.
Camp In: Friday, April 17. Bring your own pillows, blankets, tents and survival snacks. Build your best pillow forts or pitch your tent inside or out. Join this Facebook event and share ideas on how to prepare for camp, activities, tips and tricks, and recipes.
Be part of the conversation at this digital campfire. Post pictures of your forts, tents, campfire meals and other fun. Youth Services will follow along, bringing special guests to provide music and ghost stories.
My Home, My Tri Kids Virtual Triathlon: Using any equipment, children of all ages can design their own series of activities to meet their goal of completing 15 miles by May 10.
Children will track their miles on a mileage log worksheet. In addition to miles of biking, walking, jogging or skating, participants can earn miles with any physical activity. These include yoga, dance, weightlifting and shooting hoops — every 15 minutes is worth a half-mile toward the goal.
May the 4th Be With You: Play Star Wars trivia on May 4, join the costume contest or try building your own droid challenge. Prizes included. Ideas and inspirations for Star Wars-themed arts and crafts and recipes to be provided. End the day with a group viewing of “Solo: A Star Wars Movie.”
Youth Services continues to plan for summer programs as usual, while also discussing contingency plans if things do not change as summer approaches.
“We are committed to trying to have a safe, healthy and positive environment for your children as soon as we can,” said Margot Harrington, Youth Services’ associate director of communication. “We miss the kids and as a team, we are thinking up ways to connect with them virtually in creative and fun ways.”
