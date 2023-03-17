NEWBURYPORT — Believe it or not, summer will be here before too long and Newburyport Youth Services will be ready with more than 40 programs suitable for children and teens — from infants up to 18-year-olds.
NYS director Andrea Egmont said many residents think her agency only serves younger children, but added her department has plenty of programming for middle schoolers and up. Programs are available to all regardless of income as financial aid is available and most summer programs will run from June 20 to Aug. 21, she added.
The popular Clipper Playground Program at Perkins Playground will offer eight weeks of activities from June 26 through Aug. 18.
“Some of those programs have already filled up. But we encourage everyone to get on the waitlist, as we do have the ability to expand some programs while we look at staffing for the summer,” Egmont said.
NYS will also be offering over 40 day trips to places like Six Flags New England over the summer and seventh-graders and up will have over 10 programs to choose from, including; astrology, puzzle lab, hammock hang, and iPhone photography.
“We will also have week-long programs, as well as other events, throughout the summer,” Egmont said.
Indoor and outdoor tennis lessons will also be offered for beginners and intermediate learners at the Newburyport Tennis Club from June 26 through Sept. 1.
“This is a program that has been going on for several years now and this partnership (with the Newburyport Tennis Club) has proven to be really great for everyone,” Egmont said.
Resident registration began on Wednesday, March 15, and non-resident registration will open on Monday, April 1.
Middle school offerings have been altered to mesh with summer schedules and NYS is also offering auto payment plans, as well as translation services and therapeutic recreation support.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he is a long-time supporter of NYS, which he added has a great number of cool programs available during the hottest months of the year.
“NYS provides invaluable programs for the city and we look forward to another successful summer,” he said.
Egmont also said her department is on the hunt for some quality people to join her team.
“We’re looking for summer staff and we’re still hiring a full-time activities coordinator for the recreation division,” she said.
NYS also has a number of spring recreation offerings, including; a Curious Crawlers program for babies, aged 7 months to walking; Jr. Superhero Training for 3-to-5-year-olds; and, Storybook Adventures for 2-and-a-half-to-5-year-olds.
“We’re really trying to re-engage with families with infants and toddlers. During COVID, that was a group that we obviously weren’t engaged with, because of everything going on. So we’re really hoping to connect with those families and have them learn about youth services and become a part of our community,” Egmont said.
Programs will also be offered for April school vacation, including a Clipper All-Sports Clinic and Clipper Volleyball for grades K-3.
“All of our clipper programs are run through a partnership with (Newburyport High School) and the athletic department and are run by the high school coaches. That’s a great way for folks to explore different sports,” Egmont said.
Egmont encouraged people to look through all of the NYS spring and summer programs at: https://newburyportyouthservices.com/.
