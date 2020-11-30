NEWBURYPORT — The Holiday House Tour, a long-standing tradition of visiting homes all decked out for the holidays, remains a go this season despite some major changes made to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The event's 27th iteration takes place Dec. 12 from noon to 5 p.m., and instead of guests checking out the insides of homes, they will remain outside.
To maintain the tradition while socially distancing, the tour will involve outdoor displays at 15 houses, each providing an outdoor vignette with a theme relating to the homeowner’s holiday tradition.
Fruh Reality of Newburyport is once again a tour presenting sponsor, with proceeds benefiting the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
In addition to sponsoring the event for a second year in a row, the Fruhs are part of the tour, turning the outside of their High Street home into a pretend tree farm where people cut down their own Christmas trees.
Along with what looks like a freshly cut tree, the display features a fire pit and other additions associated with what Alison Fruh called "the life and energy of cutting down the tree."
Pat Cannon, also a High Street resident, and her family are calling their display "O Holy Night" with the hope of bringing a "very peaceful but joyful vibe" to the area.
"We thought that it would be nice to bring a little peace and joy" to the tour, Cannon said, adding that the display features a traditional Christian nativity scene.
House tour co-Chairperson Kristen Hunter said the 15 households taking part are spread out across Newburyport, Newbury and Amesbury. Each $25 ticket, which covers an entire family or car of people, comes with a map of the houses and a key to unlock Christmas music playlists for each home.
Hunter said in light of the pandemic, organizers seriously considered canceling the event. But when word of mouth spread that the tour was in danger of becoming yet another holiday tradition on the 2020 chopping block, the decision was made to press on.
"Hopefully, it's going to put a little smile on their faces for an afternoon," she said.
When brainstorming alternatives to the traditional indoor event, Hunter harkened back to her childhood, and the childhood of many, when everyone would pile into the family car and drive around to look at Christmas lights.
"That was kind of the basis for the start of this," she said.
The tour will allow people to stay in their vehicles or get out for a closer look at the decorations. Either way, the event promises to be a safe and contactless experience, she said.
"We're glad that they have something to look forward to, so many things have been changed in terms of how they celebrate the holidays," Hunter said.
Fruh acknowledged the event will not be the same, but predicted it would still be great, saying Newburyport always has a way of making things work.
"You adjust and you pivot," she said. "For us, it's a fun opportunity to show how we can think differently and how we do it differently so it becomes a fun, new tradition — and something, perhaps, that brings more energy to something that is already wonderful."
Cannon, who has taken part in two past Holiday House Tours, said it was important to carry on the tradition even if it meant moving the tour outdoors.
"I thought it was brilliant, personally," Cannon said, referring to the switch in plans.
Advance tickets will be $25 per family vehicle, $30 if purchased on the day of the tour. Each ticket will come with a bag of holiday treats, including cookies, a coupon for $10 off at Interlocks Salon, and other items. Tour-goers are encouraged buy an extra ticket, with the proceeds used to thank a front-line pandemic worker.
"A really wonderful way to give back to the community, they've really worked their butts off the last seven months," Hunter said.
Tickets went on sale Nov. 20 and sales have been brisk. Many of those buying tickets are Holiday House Tour veterans who have made the event a tradition. Historically, the event has seen ticket sales of up to 1,800. But this year, the number of tickets was capped at 700 to help ensure social distancing, Hunter said.
Tickets can be purchased at the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association website: ajh.org/aid-association/aidholidayhousetour. They can also be purchased in person at Chococoa Baking Company in The Tannery or at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry office at 38R Merrimac St., Newburyport.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
