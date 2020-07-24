NEWBURYPORT — A graduation ceremony many times delayed was finally held in a unique manner at Newburyport High School Friday night.
The Class of 2020 graduation ceremony had been planned for June but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back until Thursday, July 23, when thunderstorms again delayed the ceremony until Friday.
In June, members of the NHS Class of 2020 received their diplomas during a drive-by car parade as their families and friends lined the streets and cheered.
About 115 of the Class of 2020’s 176 graduates gathered in cap and gown and protective face masks for a proper graduation ceremony on the high school athletic field Friday night.
The social distancing requirements of the day dictated that speakers such as Principal Andrew Wulf address the gathered crowd from a distanced height of roughly 12 feet.
Valedictorian Lucy Gagnon told her classmates they will "inevitably continue to change" as they transition into the next chapter of their lives.
"Much like our freshman year pal Odysseus, we will continue on our personal odysseys,” Gagnon said. “We will face difficulties, learn from experiences, and hopefully, begin to appreciate or enjoy them.”
Gagnon said they should remember and retain some parts of their current identity.
"Although our lives will change, we don't need to be alone in transition," she said. "Maintain connections with high school friends, teammates, and teachers, so you have a supportive group to lean on and a means to retain some constancy in life."
Now is the time for the Class of 2020 to "decide what is important and transform our environment," according to Gagnon.
Salutatorian Chloe Langley reflected on the value of the "little days" in between landmark events that took place during their high school years, especially since their senior year was cut short by the coronavirus.
"In a way, it's fitting that our last day of school was Thursday, March 12, a day like any other. Because while we would have had a lot of fun in our senior shirts and beach attire, that wasn't exactly what the duration of high school was like," Langley said. "So I urge you today, in this time of nostalgia and reflection, to appreciate the reality of what high school really was – an amalgamation of 720 days from 7:30 (a.m.) to 2:21 (p.m.), filled with laughter and boredom and confusion and chem tests and semi-related drama.
"So thank you, Newburyport High School and the Class of 2020 for filling up the minutes which made up the days which made up the last four years of our lives, the minutes, days, and years which made us, together, the class of 2020," Langley said.
She went on to say that the last four years have set the Class of 2020 up "perfectly" to build the character " necessary to conquer this difficult ending."
Wulf told the graduates they have a unique personality since they "have been able to acknowledge, promote and celebrate individuality."
"In my head, I keep going back to this year's homecoming dance you organized," he said. "I still have no idea how you pulled it off but it was one of the best experiences I have had in my administrative career. You organized it in a way that allowed many different personalities to shine and have a genuine good time, including myself. From our athletic teams, arts and clubs, your passion has not only energized me but has modeled for your younger peers."
Bresnahan Scholar Athlete Tyler Koglin recounted the academic ups and downs – including tests, projects, and college applications – of the graduating class and the abrupt halt that came in March, which he said left him experiencing "a variety of emotions."
"I felt our class had been cheated because we had come so close to completing our year, only to have it taken away at the very end," Koglin said. "I was afraid it would end like that, which was silly of me to think given the qualities of our class. Yes, we're intelligent, creative, and passionate, but most importantly we're courageous, driven, and above all, unified."
