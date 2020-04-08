NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday said the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city had rose to 26 as of Tuesday afternoon.
The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city's website.
Holaday said she recently spoke with Newburyport Housing Authority Executive Director Tracy Watson, who has been reaching out to residents who have not been careful or followed social distancing protocol. The mayor said the Housing Authority even had to remove outdoor benches where residents were congregating to prevent human contact or group gatherings.
Holaday said that to her knowledge, no positive COVID-19 cases have come from the city’s nursing homes, though Anna Jaques Hospital does not disclose where patients live.
“It’s hard to know, but I would believe that if there was an uptick in any nursing homes, we would hear about it,” she said. “If you look at what's happening in other parts of the state, it’s spreading pretty quickly in these facilities. I think things are well-contained at this juncture, but it’s difficult without having more testing.”
Holaday said she expects an imminent surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and that she is especially concerned about keeping the city’s first responders safe, as well as making sure there are adequate food supplies for those in need.
In its daily media update about suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Beth Israel Lahey Health network, the company said that as of Tuesday morning, there was one confirmed COVID-19 patient at Anna Jaques and none in the intensive care unit as well as 17 suspected inpatient cases with two of those in the ICU.
The report also said one Anna Jaques employee had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals reported 39 positive cases, including six in the ICU, as well as 52 suspected cases with two in the ICU. Those two hospitals reported 26 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among their employees.
The state Department of Public Health reported that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 356 people had died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. A total of 81,344 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 15,202 tested positive for COVID-19, according to DPH.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city’s website.
To follow the city's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update.
