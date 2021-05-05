NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance is looking to engage the community in tough, but necessary discussions on race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender, religion and income disparities.
Over the last several months, the 26-member group, which formed in November, has been getting to know one another via Zoom.
The alliance includes Mayor Donna Holaday and her chief of staff, Matt Coogan; Tina Los, staff coordinator for the alliance and associate director for the Essex County Asset Builder Network; Dr. Ahmer Ibrahim, chair of the Human Rights Commission; and a range of local leaders and concerned residents.
Sandhya Douglas, 50, said she was inspired to join the alliance “as racial, ethnic and social justice issues started to really unfold across the country” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With calls for racial justice following the killings of George Floyd and others at the hands of police, Douglas said she saw “more and more of what seems to be under-the-surface issues coming out to the surface” in her own city.
In July, police investigated an incident where a Lawrence man was accused of shouting a racial slur from his car at a Black teenager on State Street. He was later ordered to write an apology letter. In August, a Methuen man was summoned by police for verbally accosting two Black women on the Clipper City Rail Trail.
Douglas, an Indian American who immigrated to the U.S. more than 30 years ago, and her husband, Craig, who is white, have two children.
Together, the family was motivated to become more involved in the community, recognizing that “this time in our history really becomes a catalyst for us to make our community and our home a more inclusive, equitable and happy place for everybody from all walks of life,” she said.
One of her main goals for the alliance is to address any municipal policy that “skews who gets opportunities.”
Douglas also made it clear that the alliance does not intend to be a group that imposes particular views on anyone. Instead, she hopes the group will work with the community to create a platform for all voices and perspectives to be heard.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport, offered similar sentiments, noting she’s seeking “real change.”
With the help of inclusion consultant Michael Eatman, the alliance has been preparing to host at least three community dialogues this summer that Bryan believes will help get the community on a path to real change.
The topics include the possible renaming of Rupert A. Nock Middle School following the resurfacing of details about racial discrimination at the 1941 Newburyport High School graduation, the presence of the thin blue line flag outside the Newburyport police station, and the idea of changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Bryan, 55, represents the Newburyport Clergy Association on the alliance, saying that faith, spirituality and religion are necessary factors in creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community.
“I hope the real change is about creating a community here where truly all people are welcome and included and ultimately, live, if they so choose,” she said.
Ayele Mazurane, 16, believes no one should face hardships as a direct result of their race, sexuality, gender or “who they are as a person.”
“Being a person of color, I’ve definitely faced some hardships and some racism in my past, and I’ve always had this sense that I don’t want other people to go through that,” he said.
Mazurane, who is involved with the Anti-Defamation League partnership at Newburyport High School, feels encouraged by the alliance, saying the mayor has pushed for the group to effect change.
His main goal is for the next generation of Newburyport residents to be a group of people “that is so inclusive that it’s more of a second thought that anyone is different.”
Frank Cousins, 62, spoke fondly of the people selected for the alliance, saying he has enjoyed hearing a variety of perspectives — young and old, and people from different backgrounds.
Cousins, a former city councilor and state representative, believes Newburyport “has always been one of those cities where we try to respect people’s differences.” He stepped down as president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry last week and previously served 20 years as Essex County sheriff.
As an African American man with a 19-year-old son, Cousins said he thinks a lot about “young boys of color and how difficult it is in urban areas to grow up today. They have difficulties with how they are handled or treated by police, and what opportunities they have.”
Cousins was the first African American sheriff in Massachusetts when he was appointed in 1996 by Gov. William Weld.
He recognizes that these conversations are “very tough and very painful,” but necessary to move forward as a community.
“We have to challenge ourselves to get outside of our space and understand that there are people that look different, speak different, have different lifestyles,” he said.
To contact the alliance, visit https://nbptdeialliance.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.