NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon appeared on the “Local Pulse” internet radio show over the weekend to talk about his plans to address bullying concerns at Newburyport Public Library and City Hall.
During his hourlong interview with host Joe DiBiase, Reardon also discussed the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project. But it was the volatile situation at the library that took up a big chunk of the show Saturday.
The mayor froze the library’s volunteer program June 7, the same day former Head Librarian Sara Kelso spent her last day there after less than a year on the job.
Reardon has said he halted the volunteer program after receiving a grievance from the librarians union claiming the volunteers have been doing union work in the archival center, while also harassing and bullying the staff.
DiBiase began the conversation by asking the mayor simply, “What’s going on at the library?”
Reardon said the librarians union has a credible grievance, which is why he decided to suspend the volunteer program.
“These issues have been going on, I would say, for decades,” he said. “And I have talked to many former employees (and) former leaders at the library who knew of these tensions that had really developed over time.”
Kelso was trying to come up with a solution, according to Reardon, and approached the library board of directors with a new volunteer policy. The policy never left the conference room, however, and was tabled in April.
“She wanted to try to fix it. Unfortunately, I feel like it just didn’t go how she wanted it to,” he said.
The mayor also said he appreciates the volunteers who give their time to the library but wants to assess the situation further before making any final decisions about restarting the program.
“I’d like to take my time and look at this. I do think there is absolutely a path to a solution here,” he said.
Assistant Head Librarian Jessica Atherton has been named interim head librarian while the board of directors searches for a permanent replacement for Kelso, who Reardon said the city was lucky to have.
“I thought the world of her and I thought she was doing a really wonderful job and she was great to work with. But it just didn’t work out,” he said. “I think she felt the job at the time just wasn’t the best fit for her and she decided to try to go on and do other things.”
The volunteer freeze should not negatively affect library patrons, thanks in part to Kelso’s insistence on cross-training her librarians, Reardon added.
“As of right now, except for the head librarian, we are fully staffed at the library,” he said. “So, I don’t think this will affect operations right now.”
Reardon added some context to the debate between librarians and volunteers. Less than 1% of the library’s estimated 125,000 annual visitors use the archival center, according to the mayor, who called it “a hidden jewel.”
“It’s an important part of what the library has to offer. So I do think it’s important to find a path forward,” he said.
Reardon agreed with a comment from DiBiase that part of the mayor’s job is maintaining good customer service for residents. To do so, Reardon said he recently met with department heads on how they can improve the experience of dealing with City Hall.
On the flip side, however, city employees do not need to put up with rude behavior or bullying, which is why a code of conduct for visitors was recently posted at City Hall, Reardon said.
“People felt like we needed it,” he said. “Whether it is debating a parking ticket or coming in to pay your water bill, we’ve got to be people-first and have to remember there are people on the other side of the glass or on the other side of the counter that you’re working with.”
After discussing the library and customer service for roughly 25 minutes, the mayor pivoted to his recent request to spend an additional $950,139 on the first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project.
The proposed $6 million project initially carried a $4.8 million price tag and has been designed to convert a number of waterfront parking lots into additional green space along the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site.
But bids for the work came back higher than expected, Reardon said. He would like to take $294,614 from the waterfront parking fund and redirect the $655,525 allocated to rebuilding the Market Square culvert to the Market Landing Park project to make up the difference.
“It’s tough right now because that project is getting smaller and smaller, and the price tag is getting higher and higher,” he said.
The mayor added that he considered pausing the Market Landing Park project but said the city could lose about $800,000 in state grant money if he were to do so.
“We certainly could have applied again but they would have looked at Newburyport like, ‘We already gave them the money once, so we’re not going to give it to them again,’” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
