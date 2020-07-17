NEWBURYPORT – The Police Department's two newest officers, Schyler Reilly and Christopher Mead, were sworn in Monday by City Clerk Richard Jones at City Hall.
The ceremony took place days after Reilly and Mead completed the Northern Essex Community College – Methuen Police Academy. A socially distanced ceremony was held at NECC in Haverhill on July 8 to celebrate the graduates.
“We are proud to welcome Officer Reilly and Officer Mead to the Newburyport Police Department,” City Marshal Murray said. “We wish them all the best as they begin their next step in their law enforcement careers and congratulate them on the completion of this rigorous training. We look forward to working alongside them, and thank them for their commitment and dedication to our community.”
The police academy is 24 weeks and consists of more than 900 hours of practical and classroom training, certifications and service to the community.
Some of the classes include first aid, law, applied patrol procedures, firearms, report writing, active shooter training, specialized driving and self-defense. All in-person training exercises were done in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Reilly worked previously as a dispatcher for the Salisbury Police Department and is a former intern for the Newburyport Police Department. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Westfield State University.
Mead previously worked for the Essex County Sheriff's Department before joining the Newburyport Police Department. He is also in the Army National Guard.
