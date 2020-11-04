NEWBURYPORT — City Clerk Richard Jones gave an unofficial voter turnout of 12,751 for Newburyport, a turnout he said was lower than expected.
"Today seemed heavy, but I expected more," Jones said, suggesting that the cold weather might have deterred some voters from making it to the polls Tuesday.
There were 8,771 voters who cast ballots early, either in person or by mail, while 3,980 voted on Election Day. The city has approximately 15,000 registered voters.
In the presidential race, Newburyport cast 9,097 votes for Democrat Joe Biden and 3,241 votes for Republican incumbent Donald Trump. There were 87 write-ins and 101 votes left blank. All six of the city's wards voted in favor of Biden.
In the 1st Essex District race for state representative, Democratic challenger Amber Hewett was favored by Newburyport voters over Republican incumbent James Kelcourse, 6,991 to 5,455. Kelcourse only received more votes than Hewett in Wards 5 and 6.
But Kelcourse won the race. The 1st Essex District also represents Amesbury and Salisbury.
In the race for U.S. Senate, the city voted in favor of Democrat Ed Markey over Republican Kevin O'Connor, 8,783 to 3,700. There were 43 write-ins and 225 votes left blank.
In the congressional race, the city voted in favor of Democrat Seth Moulton over Republican John Paul Moran, 9,227 to 3,199. There were eight write-ins and 317 votes left blank.
Question 1, which would amend the state's right to repair law, passed in Newburyport, 9,005 to 2,007.
The city voted 6,493 to 5,006 against Question 2, which would create ranked choice voting for primary and general elections.
