NEWBURYPORT — City officials are ready to implement the Climate Resiliency Plan after assessing climate hazards and vulnerabilities such as sea level rise and storm surge through four studies over the past few years.
Mayor Donna Holaday and members of the Resiliency Committee presented the plan to the public Feb. 18 via Zoom.
The plan includes recommendations in four key areas: capital infrastructure, administration and regulation, communication and education, and carbon footprint reductions.
Looking ahead, the solutions will require a lot of grant writing and creative thinking, but the mayor said she was "really pleased" with the community response to the plan's initial presentation.
In December, the city's contractor, George R. Cairns and Sons Inc., began construction around the wastewater treatment facility — one of the main pieces of infrastructure vulnerable to flooding.
The contractor is finishing up work on a sloped stone revetment wall, which intends to stabilize roughly 900 feet of the Merrimack River's shoreline, as well as an elevated berm behind the wall.
Once that is finished, the contractor will pave a trail on top to complete the missing riverfront segment of the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The city received a $1 million grant from the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program, a $100,000 grant from the state’s MassTrails Grant Program, and local match funding to move forward with the project, which is slated to be finished by June.
In the long term, the city will need to look at relocating the wastewater treatment facility to further protect the plant.
Other areas in need of infrastructure improvements and strategies include the public water supply, which is vulnerable to contamination from polluted floodwater, and the National Grid power substation at 95 Water St., which will also need to be relocated.
Plum Island was covered at length in the plan due its vulnerability to flooding, sea level rise, storm surge and extreme weather events.
Efforts to resolve man-made issues such as the jetties and the effects of climate change will require partnerships between city officials and residents, Newbury officials and residents, state leaders and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Resiliency Committee Chair David Chatfield said everyone must work together to implement short- and long-term strategies.
Part of that means getting all city officials to consider the impact of storms, flooding and heat on any project they pursue.
"I would like to see more consideration of climate change impacts on any project within the city, whether it's controlled by the city or whether it's controlled by individual businesses or whether it's controlled by individuals," he said.
Education is a major component of the Climate Resiliency Plan. Real estate agents, for example, should be prepared to inform potential buyers about flooding and other risks that come with living in a coastal city, Chatfield said.
Beyond capital infrastructure and administrative solutions, each resident has to look at changes they can make in their own life.
Michael Morris, the principal author of the plan and former co-chair of the committee, said a majority of the carbon footprint in the U.S. comes from electrical power consumption and transportation.
Residents should look to reduce their carbon footprint by switching to LED light bulbs, investing in solar panels and using efficient appliances, he said.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that humans need to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions by about 45% before 2030. The goal is carbon neutrality by 2050.
If communities do not work together to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, there could be devastating impacts on ecological systems and the ability to grow food, Morris said.
"Decisions you make every day can make a difference," Holaday said. "Can you walk those two blocks to the store as opposed to driving? Could you hop on your bike?"
The committee is actively looking for volunteers to help implement some of the strategies outlined in this plan. Those interested are encouraged to reach out to the mayor's office for more information.
To learn more about the Resiliency Committee or to watch a recording of the presentation, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/recycling-energy-resiliency-sustainability/resiliency-sustainability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.