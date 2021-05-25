NEWBURY — The Historical Commission announces the opening of the 1877 one-room schoolhouse to visitors this year after a one-year hiatus during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The structure’s classic high ceiling, good ventilation and large windows were lauded in School Committee reports of the time as state-of-the-art features.
The commission will open the schoolhouse between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, through the weekend of Oct. 9-10.
New restrictions will be in effect for all visitors to the schoolhouse, including the wearing of masks.
There will also be a limit of one family grouping at a time in the schoolhouse and only up to six people (from one family grouping) at a time.
The schoolhouse is on the Lower Green on Route 1A (High Road) near the Parker River bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.