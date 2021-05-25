NEWBURY – The Newbury Historical Commission announces the opening the 1877 Lower Green one-room schoolhouse for visitors again this year, after a one-year hiatus in 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The structure’s classic high ceiling, good ventilation, and large windows were lauded in School Committee teports of the time as state-of-the-art features.
The commission will open the school house between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, through the weekend of Oct. 9-10.
Certain new restrictions will be in order for all visitors to the schoolhouse, including wearing masks for everyone entering the building. There will also be a limit of one family grouping at a time in the schoolhouse and only up to six people (from one family grouping) at a time.
The 1877 schoolhouse is on the Newbury Lower Green on Rt 1A (High Road) near the Parker River Bridge.
