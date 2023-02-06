NEWBURY — Town Administrator Tracy Blais was recently informed her designations as both certified Massachusetts municipal treasurer and certified Massachusetts municipal collector was renewed for five more years.
Blais' renewal was granted by the board of certification of the statewide organization of local tax collectors and treasurers, the Massachusetts Collectors and Treasurer's Association. Renewal is awarded every five years only to those previously certified candidates who continue to attend the annual school of the association held in August at UMass-Amherst, and who successfully complete courses in municipal law, finance and administration.
