NEWBURY — The following information regarding early voting hours at 12 Kent Way in Byfield was provided by the Newbury town clerk’s office:
Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (In-person voter registration available also)
Monday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4, by appointment only.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8,state election is Saturday, Oct. 29.
Register to vote, check registration status, change address or party affiliation online at www.sec.state.ma.us.
The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.
For more information or questions, contact the town clerk at 978-465-0862 ext. 314/315, or email townclerk@townofnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.