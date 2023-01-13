NEWBURY — A few months later than anticipated, the Larkin Road Bridge –which runs between Georgetown and Newbury – re-opened this week to vehicular traffic, bicycles, and pedestrians after a lengthy project that turned the road into a dead end and saw residents enjoy a reprieve from through traffic.
According to the Public Works Department, the culvert project was completed, guardrails were installed and the job was inspected on Jan. 3.
“It’s safe,” reported Select Board Chair Alicia Greco at a regular meeting held earlier this week, during which the board voted to release the bond held against the culvert project.
But when Greco asked for a motion to reopen the roadway, colleague Gerry Heavey noted that the agenda did not reflect the possibility of this vote, and abutters and other concerned residents were not alerted.
“I don’t think we should do that without giving adequate notice to the people on Larkin Road,” she said.
Heavey was participating remotely due to “a possible exposure” Greco stated at the start of the meeting. Greco responded that according to the town counsel, the town has no authority to keep the roadway closed once the bond has been released.
“So we’re going to release this; the road needs to re-open,” she said. Now that the span is back in use, the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will complete its traffic analysis of the area, added Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher.
In May 2021, over 200 Newbury and Georgetown residents signed an online petition aiming to halt plans to re-open the bridge in response to a proposal by developer John Colantoni to combine a parcel on Chute Road with his somewhat controversial Open Space Residential Development (OSRD) at 66 Parish Road in Georgetown, consisting of the 10-home Parish Commons Development. The property is entirely in Georgetown, however access to the development would only be via Larkin Road in Newbury. The bridge on Larkin Road had been closed to traffic for numerous years and residents living at both ends of the span strongly objected to the disruption to the peaceful, traffic-free atmosphere of their neighborhoods.
“This was a long drawn-out process,” acknowledged Select Board member Dana Packer. He questioned the status of road improvements that were discussed with the petitioners – such as imposing weight restrictions to limit use by large trucks; and possibly widening it.
“We never said we were going to widen the road,” insisted Town Administrator Tracy Blais, stressing that this had just been one of several options suggested – an upgrade that would cost “well over a million dollars.”
Georgetown officials may want to discuss weight restriction at some point; and MVPC is investigating other potential traffic calming measures. The speed limit is currently 25 mph; and police are aware of residents’ concerns about speed, according to Newbury officials.
Greco emphasized that Larkin Road’s current width is not unique for roads in Newbury.
“That road is going to be OK – and if it’s not OK, we’ll fix it,” she said.
The vote on the motion was split 3 to 2 –with Heavey and Packer voting ‘no.’
Select Board members clash on private donations
Heavey also broke ranks with colleagues at another point in the evening under an agenda item regarding approval for a $150 donation to the police department by Alfred and Sandra Bellows. Although she favored accepting this donation, Heavey objected to past donations – in particular those made to the police department by people wishing to keep their names private.
“The optics are terrible, they’re just terrible,” she said, noting that because the police chief and town administrator are aware of the donors’ names, the donations are actually not anonymous. “It’s secret – it’s secret money … a secret donation,” Heavey insisted. She made a motion to establish a policy that doesn’t allow for any of these types of donations to any department going forward.
Fisher favored the ability to accept private donations. Given the current climate police find themselves in these days, it was a safety concern, she said. There are people who may want to support the police but are fearful of their neighbors finding out. Before any donation goes before the Select Board for approval, Fisher looks into who the donor is and whether they have any history with or issues before the department.
“I’m doing my job before it makes it to you,” Fisher said.
Greco defended Fisher and all department heads saying they operate with a “high level of integrity.”
But Heavey cut her off saying, “Don’t put words in my mouth … I’m not questioning anyone’s integrity. I’m just saying the optics look terrible because they operate a secret fund.”
Greco said Heavey’s concern was not on the agenda so it couldn’t be taken up. But Heavey pushed for a vote on her motion. “You can put (discussion) off for another day – because I know where this is going –but let’s have a vote,” she said.
Greco agreed to add it to an upcoming agenda; the board then voted down Heavey’s motion, 1 to 4.
Packer said he understood his colleague’s point but added, “Gerry I think your verbiage is incorrect so I’m going to vote ‘no’ so we can talk about it in the future.”
