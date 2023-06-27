NEWBURY — It’s been eight years in the making but the town’s master plan update is right around the corner, according to local officials.
A presentation and community discussion of the plan’s vision, goals and action items is slated for today at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
The draft takes a comprehensive look at the town, setting a vision and identifying its goals and needs.
With critical input from the community, town officials can then addresses ideas and challenges raised in the plan in a thoughtful, efficient manner that takes into consideration all municipal priorities.
“For example, it is difficult talking about preserving the natural resources in Newbury without also understanding the town’s history; it is equally difficult to address the town’s economy without thinking about the relationship between housing and jobs,” the document states.
In the same way, a municipal budget that relies heavily on property taxes will inevitably inform decisions about land use and identify priorities.
A rise in sea level and in the intensity of storms will affect housing, infrastructure and economic development – especially on Plum Island, the report contends.
Information gathered from the community discussion, hosted by the Planning Board, will be incorporated into an appendix at the end of the plan. Hard copies of the plan are available for review at the town’s senior center, library and the town clerk’s office.
The proposed master plan projects ahead to 2035, which happens to coincide with Newbury’s 400th anniversary.
Noting its 390 pages – not including numerous maps – Planning Board Chairperson Larry Murphy referred to the document as “a good read.”
“It’s a big document,” said Town Planner Martha Taylor. ”Nobody’s going to be able to sit down and go through it really quickly.”
Links to the proposed plan and the public questionnaire are also available on the town website at www.townofnewbury.org.
In addition to the community discussion, residents can make their voices heard on the town’s priorities by completing the questionnaire no later than July 14.
In 2015, consultants from Community Opportunities Group helped planners gather information to update the town’s 2006 master plan.
Community Opportunities Group conducted a community survey and the public weighed in at a forum on June 15, 2016.
But when the town later reached out to the consultants to continue the work, it learned they were no longer offering this type of service. COVID-19 restrictions further delayed the process.
When consultant Emily Innes of Innes Associates was hired to continue developing the plan last year, she worked from the original draft, developing a consistent format and a “single voice” out of input from multiple sources.
She has been determined to incorporate the key ideas articulated by the public in 2016.
The document delves into a series of priorities encompassing transportation, land use, housing, economic development, natural resources, community services and facilities, and historic and cultural resources.
It takes a deep look at where the town is now relative to these categories; and how best to effect positive change to reach the community’s short-term and long-term goals.
Suggestions for implementation, included under each category, highlight objectives and action as well as delineate various responsibilities, priorities and potential partners.
Innes proposes the creation of a master plan implementation committee to be appointed by the Select Board and the Planning Board to oversee the plan’s implementation. She contends that a presentation to town officials twice a year and to voters at the spring Town Meeting would help to improve accountability.
As they become available, updated versions of the housing production plan, hazardous waste mitigation plan, and open space and recreation plan should be considered part of the master plan.
As the draft states, a master plan should be “... short enough for a focus on immediate actions and long enough to allow for flexibility in implementation and aspiration in setting community goals.”
It can serve as a guide when preparing the operating and capital budgets and in targeting taxpayer dollars in ways that would be the most impactful when considering an overall vision for Newbury, she added.
