NEWBURY — Even newly elected Select Board member Leslie Matthews admits to being surprised when she learned she garnered the most votes in a three-way contest for two seats on the board in Tuesday’s town election.
“My mind's blown,” she said when reached Wednesday.
Matthews, who waged a vigorous write-in campaign when her name was removed from the ballot due to apparent problems with how her nomination papers were filed, spent Tuesday evening at the nonprofit PITA Hall on Plum Island enjoying friends, food, and fellowship while awaiting election results.
Her husband, Tony Matthews Jr. – who won a three-year seat as trustee of the First Settlers Burying Ground, initially reported that an unofficial tally had William DiMaio with 772 votes, while incumbent J.R. Colby and Matthews were locked in a tie – each receiving 763 votes.
But the final results posted on the town’s website the following day showed Matthews on top with 778 votes. DiMaio, another new face on the Select Board, came in second with 772, while Colby, with 763 votes, was ousted from his seat.
“I am really humbled by the whole thing … really grateful,” said Matthews, 67, crediting her victory to the group of supporters who helped get the word out about her write-in effort, passing out stickers and flyers and talking up her and her candidacy around town.
“As they say, it was a village. They believed in what I had to say."
The Byfield resident says she holds no animosity toward Town Clerk Gretchen Girard for the decision to remove Matthews' name from the ballot nor for the Superior Court judge who ruled against her request for an emergency injunction to stop Girard’s action back in March.
“I’m just not an angry person. I don’t have time for that negative energy,” she said, admitting, however, that the actions did make her more determined to give voters the opportunity to vote for her.
With 30% of the town’s 5,713 registered voters casting a ballot, Colby won 405 votes to Matthews’ 403 from Precinct 1 voters whose polling location is at Memorial Hall on Morgan Avenue. By a count of 375-358, Matthews gained majority support at the Precinct 2 polls, located at Newbury Town Library on Lunt Street.
West Newbury Town Clerk Jim Blatchford, who had just led his town’s election on May 1, was spotted lending a neighborly hand to poll workers in Precinct 1. This election cycle Newbury introduced the Poll Pad electronic check-in and verification system, which election authorities said worked very well.
But because of the number of write-in votes cast, hundreds of ballots needed to be counted by hand and the announcement of results took longer than usual. At the Precinct 2 polls, all but two poll workers were eventually sent home while the remaining two toiled well into the late hours to finalize the vote count.
Prior to the release of final election results confirming the voter-led political reboot, Colby said Wednesday morning that he would wait for more information before deciding if any next steps – such as a recount – would be necessary.
“All I know is I'm having a blast and the situation has made for an exciting race for sure. Things were starting to get boring around here,” the now-former Select Board member quipped.
Orchard Street resident DiMaio, 77, cites public safety, the Newbury coastline, clam flats and marsh resilience to climate change as some of his top priorities. He has served as Constable for the past five years, among numerous roles within the community.
Matthews looks forward to her first meeting as a Select Board member next week and she plans to help find a replacement for the seat she holds on the Planning Board. But for now, the new town leader plans to take a couple of days to reflect and to enjoy all the birds that have returned to her backyard feeder over the past few weeks when she was busy trying to get elected.
Other winners are assessor, Sandford Wechsler; Board of Health, Steven Fram; fish commissioner, Jeffrey “Clamma” Janvrin; two seats for library trustees, Richard Passeri and Patricia Olson; moderator, Richard Bazirgan; tree warden, Timothy Lamprey; Planning Board, Woody Knight; and Girard for town clerk. Candidates elected to the Triton Regional School Committee are Paul Myette (Newbury), Nerissa Wallen (Rowley) and Caitlin Hunter (Salisbury.)
A ballot question to authorize a tax hike to construct a new Town Hall at 25 High Road failed, 576 yes to 1098 no. Plum Island resident Bob Connors, a proponent of the project and chair of the Municipal Building Committee, called it “simply the right project at the wrong time."
Jim Moran, who actively opposed the plan, said the overwhelming rejection at the polls indicates that town leaders are out of touch with a large majority of voters.
