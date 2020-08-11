A U.S. Navy officer with local ties was recently promoted to rear admiral and assigned as the deputy commander of the U.S. 10th Fleet out of Fort Meade, Maryland.
John A. Watkins, who grew up in San Diego, California, is the son of Deborah and retired Capt. Richard S. Watkins, who grew up in Amesbury, and a grandson of the late Raymond G. Watkins and Margaret Smith Watkins, also of Amesbury and later of Newburyport.
Margaret Watkins worked for many years as director of nurses and assistant administrator of Anna Jaques Hospital, where she earned her nursing degree and retired in 1972.
Rear Adm. Watkins has many relatives who still live in the area, including his aunt, Linda Watkins Claeys of Ipswich, cousins Jessica Claeys Pennington of Newburyport, Melinda Claeys Smith of Ipswich and Jonathan Watkins Claeys of Newton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.