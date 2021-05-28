Newly paved segment of rail trail opens to public

NEWBURYPORT — The newly paved riverfront portion of the Clipper City Rail Trail, adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant, is now open to the public as the city wraps up its six-month shoreline resiliency project.
Geordie Vining, who has been the city's senior project manager for two decades, said he has spent most of his tenure focused on the rail trail.
He even recalled his first meeting on the job in 2001 being about the South End section of the proposed rail trail.
"It's been a long time coming," he said.
The city purchased the shoreline property from the Boston & Maine Railroad and Guilford Transportation Industries about 15 years ago using Community Preservation Act funding, Vining said.
From the design and engineering to fundraising and grant writing, the city has faced a lot of challenges over the years in completing sections of the rail trail.
This particular segment, located between Joppa Park and the American Yacht Club, has been especially complicated due to significant storm erosion along the Merrimack River and the presence of PCB-contaminated soil along the old rail line.
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are organic chlorine compounds known to cause cancer in animals and suspected to be human carcinogens. The city completed the removal of all PCB-contaminated soil last fall.
The erosion along the shoreline made everyone realize just how vulnerable the wastewater treatment plant was, Vining said, adding that there were concerns the trail would be washed away.
As part of the shoreline resiliency project, which began in December, the city's contractor, George R. Cairns and Sons Inc., constructed a sloped stone revetment wall to stabilize roughly 900 feet of the Merrimack River shoreline.
The contractor also built an elevated berm behind the revetment with a paved trail on top to complete that missing segment of the popular walking and biking path.
The project received a $1 million grant from the state's Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program, a $100,000 grant from the state MassTrails Grant Program and local match funding.
The contractor removed the temporary fencing around the segment of the rail trail Wednesday afternoon.
This was especially exciting for walkers, runners and cyclists who have been eagerly awaiting access to the trail.
The city is also working toward completion of the loop of the trail near Parker Street in Newbury, Vining said.
Other than that, the trail is substantially complete.
"The ultimate vision of a continuous loop is about 3½ to 4 miles going around the core of Newburyport," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.